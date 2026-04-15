Antoine Griezmann offered MLS guidance from France legend Henry ahead of Orlando City move

Antoine Griezmann will bring his time at Atletico Madrid to an end this summer and will try his luck in Major League Soccer with Orlando City. Months ahead of that move, France legend Thierry Henry offered his help as the forward looks to adapt to soccer in the United States.

In the moments following the match against Barcelona — in which Los Colchoneros secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League semifinals — Griezmann gave an interview to CBS Sports, where Henry works as an analyst. That led to a rare on-air exchange between the two French icons.

“Antoine, Antoine, I have something to tell you: thank you for everything you have done for French soccer, the national team, and the game in general. You have given me a lot. I wish you all the best,” Henry began, recognizing the career Griezmann has put together.

But the 1998 World Cup champion did not only praise the 35-year-old forward for his past, he also turned his attention to the challenges ahead. “I hope you finish your time at Atletico Madrid well, and good luck in Orlando,” Thierry added. “I know MLS very well — anything you need regarding your time there, I’ll be happy to help.”

Thierry Henry played for New York Red Bulls between 2010 and 2014.

Henry made his mark in MLS

The current state of MLS — with an increasing number of high-profile, world-renowned players — was built on the gradual arrival of stars over the past decades. One of the first major names to move to the United States was Thierry Henry, who joined New York Red Bulls in 2010.

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At the time, the French forward was 33 years old and arrived directly from Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, giving the New York side a marquee addition. Henry spent five seasons there (with a brief loan spell at Arsenal in between), making 135 appearances, scoring 52 goals, and winning one Supporters’ Shield trophy along with two Eastern Conference titles.

Griezmann still has major challenges before MLS move

While Orlando City and MLS are surely already on Antoine Griezmann’s mind, he still has significant challenges ahead with Atletico Madrid that could provide a perfect ending to his time at the club.

This Saturday, Atletico Madrid will play the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad, aiming to win a title that has eluded the side since 2013. And as if that were not enough, the Champions League also awaits: Los Colchoneros will face Arsenal in the semifinals.

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