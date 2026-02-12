Why isn’t Robert Lewandowski playing today for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal?

While the defeat against Real Sociedad raised doubts among supporters, Barcelona managed to turn things around, stringing together six consecutive victories. As a result, they enter the Copa del Rey semifinal against Atlético Madrid as clear favorites. Unlike previous matches, however, the Blaugrana are dealing with the significant absences of Raphinha and Marcus Rashford. Even so, Hansi Flick stunned many by naming Robert Lewandowski on the bench.

Robert Lewandowski is in peak physical condition and even scored in the recent match against RCD Mallorca. However, coach Hansi Flick chose to start Ferran Torres instead, a decision seemingly based purely on tactics. Despite this, the Polish striker may still get playing time, as he sits on the bench, ready to leverage his experience and goal-scoring prowess to make a difference.

Although the Polish absence is surprising, Ferran Torres is a fairly safe bet, as he has been the team’s top scorer this season. In addition, the Spaniard offers ideal tactical flexibility to face Atlético Madrid’s strong defense, which is a real advantage. Furthermore, he played only a few minutes against Mallorca, so he is in better physical condition than Lewandowski, who has started two consecutive games.

Alongside the Spaniard, Hansi Flick has decided to rely on Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo in attack, seeking fluid movement up front to unsettle Atlético Madrid’s defenders. However, Barcelona will also place their hopes in Fermín López’s scoring ability, as he has netted 10 goals this season. With such impressive squad depth at his disposal, the Blaugranas should not face major obstacles in securing a place in the Copa del Rey final.

Robert Lewandowski could be facing his final season at Barcelona

Unlike previous seasons, Robert Lewandowski is no longer an undisputed starter at Barcelona. Alongside his physical issues, the veteran has experienced a drop in form, remaining far from the level he showed in earlier campaigns. As a result, the Blaugranas have delayed offering the Polish striker a contract renewal, even setting specific conditions to extend his deal.

Amid this uncertainty, his wife, Anna Lewandowska, made remarks suggesting that his time in Barcelona may be coming to an end. Nevertheless, the veteran has regained his scoring rhythm, attracting interest from several European clubs. Therefore, the Polish forward is expected to continue shining in front of goal, as he has reportedly received a formal offer from an MLS team ahead of the 2026–27 season.