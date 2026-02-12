Trending topics:
Why aren’t Raphinha and Marcus Rashford playing today for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey clash?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Barcelona's Raphinha and Marcus Rashford.
Barcelona's Raphinha and Marcus Rashford.

Setting a high offensive tempo, Barcelona arrive in top form for their clash against Atlético Madrid. At the same time, they have regained defensive solidity by relying on Eric García and Pau Cubarsí at the back. While this could make them clear favorites, the Blaugranas head into the Copa del Rey semifinals without Raphinha and Marcus Rashford, forcing Hansi Flick to make adjustments to his lineup.

After missing the entire week of training, Raphinha has been ruled out of Hansi Flick’s roster due to a specific muscle overload that prevents him from running and changing direction, according to Víctor Navarro. To avoid a relapse of the thigh issue that has affected him throughout the season, Barcelona have decided to leave him out of the match against Atlético Madrid, aiming to have him at his best for the final stretch of the campaign.

Alongside the Brazilian’s absence, the Blaugranas also announced that Marcus Rashford will miss out after skipping the team’s latest training session. Following the game against RCD Mallorca, the Englishman has experienced pain in his left knee. While it is not considered a serious injury, the 28-year-old striker was left out of the squad as a precaution, as Hansi Flick did not believe he was fit to compete.

Despite these significant absences, Barcelona remain the favorite to clinch a spot in the Copa del Rey final. With strong squad depth, Hansi Flick can turn to Ferran Torres on the left wing, as he is also in excellent scoring form. In addition, Atlético Madrid are not in top shape, having won just two of their last six matches. Additionally, coach Diego Simeone will be without Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Barrios.

Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal and Atletico Madrid&#039;s Julian Alvarez

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona challenges for the ball against Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Barcelona

Los Colchoneros are coming off a surprising defeat against Real Betis, but they managed to showcase an imposing level in the Copa del Rey, winning 5–0 in their most recent match. Moreover, Atlético Madrid have consistently demonstrated strong competitiveness against Barcelona, so they cannot be ruled out. In addition, the outstanding form of Ademola Lookman and Julián Álvarez promises to make the difference against Barcelona.

Julian Alvarez linked to Barcelona after captain opens door amid reported interest from Premier League giants

Julian Alvarez linked to Barcelona after captain opens door amid reported interest from Premier League giants

With this in mind, Atlético Madrid could play as follows: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Koke; Rodrigo Mendoza, Antoine Griezmann; Giuliano Simeone, Julian Alvarez, Ademola Lookman.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Even though the absences of Raphinha and Marcus Rashford are the most recent ones, Barcelona have three other players unavailable: Pablo Gavi, Andreas Christensen, and Pedri. Nevertheless, Hansi Flick has strong squad depth, allowing them to maintain a high level of competitiveness. Facing forced rotations, the coach could opt to pair Lamine Yamal with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, aiming to create a significant scoring impact.

Considering this, Barcelona could lineup as follows: Joan Garcia; Jules Koundé, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres.

