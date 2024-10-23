Liverpool is reportedly set to receive a significant financial boost next summer. The Reds are expected to strike a lucrative kit deal with Adidas following the conclusion of the current campaign. The Merseyside club currently has an agreement in place with Nike. Nevertheless, the five-year deal with the American sportswear brand is set to expire in June.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool earns a base annual fee of about $39 million from Nike. This particular figure is significantly less than what other top Premier League clubs receive in similar kit deals. The agreement, however, also includes several bonuses that help the Reds make more money.

For instance, performance-related rewards, commercial tie-ins, and 20% royalties on jersey sales help boost Liverpool’s income quite drastically. These extra bonuses can see the Reds earn closer to $77 million each season.

This particular sum would be more in line with other big English clubs. Arsenal and Chelsea both rake in around $77 million in their kit deals. The Gunners currently have a deal in place with Adidas, while the Blues are signed with Nike.

Adidas agreement will see Liverpool generate more funds

Liverpool recently opened a tender process to field offers for a new kit deal to begin in 2025. Although Nike and Puma attempted to sign with the Reds, Adidas bid the highest price. As a result, the German sportswear company will become Liverpool’s next jersey supplier for the next five years.

In the deal, the Reds will receive at least $77 million annually from Adidas. The Guardian claims that the potential final price tag could even reach a little higher.

Manchester City currently makes about $85 million each year in their agreement with Puma. Assuming the Liverpool and Adidas fee is worth a bit more than the base fee, the Reds could receive similar funds as the reigning English champions.

Soccer finance expert Mo Chatra has, however, claimed that Liverpool’s new deal with Adidas could reach as high as $130 million. Chatra backs up the assertion by revealing that Nike, due to their current partnership with the club, had the option to match any new deal.

The American company’s resistance suggests that Adidas offered the Reds notably more money. Nevertheless, Manchester United, generally seen as the most popular English soccer club in the world, currently has a $116 million kit deal with Adidas.

This is the highest price for any kit deal among Premier League teams. It seems unlikely that Liverpool would receive significantly more money from the sportswear company than their rivals.

Reds currently lead the Premier League under new coach

Liverpool is currently off to a flying start so far this season. Many expected the Reds to suffer early in the campaign due to a managerial change. Legendary German coach Jurgen Klopp departed the club in May. Arne Slot subsequently replaced him.

Interestingly enough, Klopp previously wore Adidas sneakers on the sidelines despite the team’s deal with Nike. The coach was able to don Adidas shoes because of a personal agreement with the German company.

Slot, however, has the Reds atop the Premier League table heading into matchday nine. Liverpool has only lost one top-flight game to start the season. This defeat came at the hands of Nottingham Forest in mid-September. The Reds will attempt to keep their lead in the standings as they face Arsenal in London this weekend.

PHOTOS: IMAGO