Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has narrowed his future down to two possible destinations: Real Madrid and Manchester City. The Spanish coach has been making waves in the Bundesliga. Thus, he is tipped as a potential successor to either Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid or Pep Guardiola at City; with both clubs closely monitoring his progress.

Alonso’s coaching stock has risen dramatically since his appointment at Leverkusen. In Germany, he has impressed with his tactical acumen and leadership. The 42-year-old guided the German side to a Bundesliga and domestic cup double last season. He has also reached the UEFA Europa League final, which they lost to Atalanta. The Spaniard’s ability to develop a well-balanced, high-performing team has attracted attention across Europe. As a result, many clubs have been eyeing him as their next head coach.

It’s widely believed that Alonso will eventually return to Real Madrid, where he enjoyed a successful playing career and had a stint coaching the club’s youth teams. Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that he is the favorite to replace Carlo Ancelotti in 2025. Thys, Madrid president Florentino Perez views him as a long-term successor who embodies the club’s values. Ancelotti’s contract with Los Blancos runs until 2026. However, there is a growing belief that Alonso could take over as soon as the summer of 2025.

Alonso’s tactical style, which emphasizes possession control and defensive stability, has impressed Madrid’s hierarchy. His ties to the club, having won a Champions League title as a player under Ancelotti in 2014, further strengthen his candidacy. Discussions about Alonso’s potential future at the Bernabeu have reportedly already begun, setting the stage for what could be a seamless transition.

Manchester City joins Real Madrid among destinations for Xabi Alonso

While Real Madrid seems like a natural fit for Alonso, Manchester City are, supposedly, also a serious contender for his services. Pep Guardiola’s future at the Etihad is uncertain. The Catalan coach is entering the final year of his contract, which expires in 2025. Guardiola has been with City since 2016, an unusually long tenure in modern soccer. Nonetheless, he has previously hinted at the possibility of stepping down.

City’s next Sporting Director, Hugo Viana, is reportedly considering Alonso as a top candidate to replace Guardiola; especially given Alonso’s familiarity with Guardiola’s philosophy. The two worked together at Bayern Munich when Alonso was a player. Thus, his managerial approach shares many similarities with the Italian’s style. Alonso’s success in Germany has only increased speculation that City may move quickly to secure him should Guardiola decide to leave.

Leverkusen ready for Alonso’s departure?

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly already preparing for Alonso’s departure next summer, with the club accepting that they may struggle to hold onto him if one of Europe’s elite clubs comes calling. Alonso’s contract with Leverkusen runs until 2026, but the German club is conscious that they cannot compete financially with the likes of Madrid and City if Alonso chooses to move on.

According to Sky Germany, Leverkusen are actively scouting potential replacements for Alonso, with Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness and former Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner, who is currently serving as an assistant coach for the German national team, among the candidates being considered.

