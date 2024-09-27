LaLiga has long aimed to stage official league games abroad, particularly in the USA, in a bid to expand its global reach. However, despite several attempts, the Spanish soccer league continues to face significant hurdles; primarily from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Spanish courts. Recent events indicate that there have been some improvements. However, there are still some roadblocks on La Liga’s way to holding matches in the United States.

It was announced in August that La Liga is proceeding with preparations to have a match in the USA, likely in Miami. Early reports hinted that Barcelona’s home game against Atletico Madrid on December 22 could be the chosen fixture for this landmark event. Though it is not a novel concept; the RFEF has already thwarted La Liga’s 2019 bid to host a Girona-Barcelona match in Miami.

Relations between La Liga and the Spanish FA had been strained under the leadership of Luis Rubiales. Luckily, they have since improved with Pedro Rocha now heading the Federation. Rocha’s willingness to entertain the idea of a game abroad; provided he receives sufficient information from La Liga president Javier Tebas, suggests a potential breakthrough. However, despite the improved relations, the final decision remains with the RFEF.

Supreme Court ruling: RFEF still holds power

In a recent blow to La Liga’s ambitions, the Supreme Court of Spain rejected the league’s appeal to remove the RFEF’s veto power over holding matches outside Spain. La Liga had argued that the Federation’s actions were obstructionist and filed the appeal on the grounds of “unfaithful administration”. However, the court found that the appeal lacked merit and upheld the RFEF’s authority; meaning La Liga cannot proceed without the Federation’s approval.

This ruling is a significant setback for Tebas, who has been spearheading efforts to grow La Liga’s global presence. In fact, it does not entirely close the door on matches in the USA. Nevertheless, it reinforces the FA’s role in the decision-making process, putting the league’s aspirations on hold for now.

LaLiga games in USA: Changing FIFA rules and new opportunities

Despite the legal setback, there are signs that international soccer regulations could be shifting in La Liga’s favor. FIFA has historically been against hosting domestic league matches abroad. However, a court case involving Relevent Sports Group, the company behind efforts to take La Liga games to the USA, has prompted them to reconsider their stance. Should FIFA alter their rules, it could open the door for La Liga to stage matches in other countries; potentially as soon as the 2025-26 season.

Javier Tebas has expressed confidence that La Liga will eventually succeed in hosting matches in the USA; citing the importance of the North American market. “An official game in the United States would strengthen our position in the North American market, which is the second biggest for La Liga after Spain”, he recently said.

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid appear to be supportive of La Liga’s initiative. The proposed December fixture between the two clubs in Miami could generate significant global interest and provide a financial boost for both teams. Staging such a high-profile match abroad would be a historic moment for Spanish football, marking the first time La Liga held a competitive fixture outside of Spain.

However, as of now, the plan is still in its early stages, and La Liga has not yet formally submitted the proposal to the RFEF. While Tebas is determined to make the event a reality, it remains to be seen whether the Federation will approve the match; particularly given the court’s ruling affirming its authority over such decisions.

Photo: IMAGO / Pressinphoto