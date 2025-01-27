After another trophyless year, Atlanta United have decided to bolster their squad for what promises to be a challenging 2025 season. With club legend Miguel Almiron‘s return already secured, the Five Stripes are reportedly pursuing an MLS record-breaking signing during the winter transfer window.

Following Thiago Almada’s mid-2024 departure, Atlanta United struggled to reestablish themselves as one of the league’s top teams. The club finished a disappointing 20th in the MLS standings with just 40 points—34 behind champions Inter Miami. Now, Atlanta is determined to reclaim its status as a powerhouse.

Having reinvested part of the $20 million transfer fee received for Almada, Atlanta spent $12 million to bring Miguel Almiron back from Newcastle United, where he struggled for playing time. While the Paraguayan playmaker is set to undergo medical tests before finalizing his return, Atlanta appears far from finished in the transfer market.

Atlanta United aiming to shatter MLS transfer records

According to GIVEMESPORT, Atlanta United has reached an agreement in principle with Middlesbrough to sign Emmanuel Latte Lath for a reported fee of $22 million. If finalized, the deal would surpass FC Cincinnati’s recent $16.2 million acquisition of Kevin Denkey, making it the most expensive signing in MLS history.

However, negotiations have reportedly stalled, as some “final details” remain unresolved. Middlesbrough’s head coach, Michael Carrick, addressed the possibility of Latte Lath leaving the club, leaving the door open for a move, even as the transfer deadline approaches.

“Regardless of any individual, the closer it gets to a deadline, the more difficult things become. That’s the same for any player and any club. It’s always the danger and always the case,” Carrick told Teesside Live.

“If you’ve got players that other teams are interested in, then it does leave you open, but there’s nothing you can do about that really. There’s not really anything you can do to control that, other than staying calm and have a plan. The timing to then go on and implement plans, that’s another issue.” he added.

If completed, this transfer would join Atlanta United’s history of big-money moves, which includes Thiago Almada’s $16 million signing in 2022, Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez’s $15.5 million deal, and Ezequiel Barco’s $15 million transfer in 2018. The Five Stripes appear poised to reclaim their position as one of the most ambitious teams in MLS. With time and funds still available, Atlanta will look to finalize the deal and potentially redefine the league’s transfer market.