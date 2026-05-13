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Southampton’s spying controversy with Middlesbrough could reportedly lead to Championship playoff expulsion

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Ryan Manning of Southampton celebrates victory over Middlesbrough with teammate Welington.
© Warren Little/Getty ImagesRyan Manning of Southampton celebrates victory over Middlesbrough with teammate Welington.

The 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign is reaching its dramatic conclusion, with the playoff final set between Hull City and Southampton for May 22 at Wembley Stadium. However, the Saints’ trip to the capital remains shrouded in uncertainty, as Middlesbrough could reportedly take their place while spying accusations against the South Coast club continue to be reviewed.

On May 8, ahead of the first leg between Middlesbrough and Southampton at the Riverside Stadium, Boro officials leveled charges against their rivals after allegedly being victims of an espionage attempt. The English Football League (EFL) promptly released a statement addressing the incident, though they stopped short of detailing potential disciplinary actions against the Saints.

Southampton Football Club has today been charged with a breach of EFL Regulations, and the matter will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission. This follows a request from the EFL for the Club’s observations after a complaint from Middlesbrough relating to alleged unauthorised filming on private property ahead of the two Clubs meeting in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg,” the EFL statement confirmed.

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Speculation regarding the consequences for Southampton has ranged from heavy fines and points deductions to the ultimate sanction of playoff expulsion. Despite the cloud of controversy, the semifinal series proceeded on the pitch, with Shea Charles netting a late winner to send Southampton through to the final against Hull City while the legal battle continues behind the scenes.

A Southampton fan uses binoculars during the game against Middlesbrough.

A Southampton fan uses binoculars during the game against Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough awaits a potential EFL lifeline

Even though they were officially eliminated on the aggregate scoreline (2-1), Middlesbrough remain hopeful that the situation will be overturned, granting them a sensational second chance at Premier League promotion. As reported by The Telegraph, manager Kim Hellberg has given his Boro players two days off to recover from the Southampton clash, but the squad will return to training Friday to stay match-fit in case the EFL panel determines Southampton’s conduct warrants a forfeit.

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According to reports, the next 24 hours will be critical for the resolution of the case, as the independent panel looks to expedite the hearing. With the final at Wembley scheduled for May 22, the EFL is working against a ticking clock to deliver a verdict that avoids a massive logistical and competitive setback for the teams involved.

Photos of alleged Southampton spy emerge

As this new “spygate” continues to draw comparisons to Marcelo Bielsa’s infamous 2019 incident with Leeds United, new evidence has surfaced online. One of the most significant developments involves a leaked photograph of a Southampton staff member who is allegedly at the center of the espionage case.

Images circulating on social media reportedly show Southampton performance-analysis intern William Salt loitering near a tree while recording a Middlesbrough training session. These images are being reviewed by the EFL panel to determine if the staff member was indeed filming tactical drills prior to the semifinals, a finding that would weigh heavily on the final decision.

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