Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is proving to be one of the most persistent managers in this transfer window. While previous pursuits of Loic Badé and Juan Foyth have been unsuccessful, Emery’s determination has led him to explore another La Liga connection: Joao Félix, currently at Chelsea.

Joao Félix’s time at Stamford Bridge has been less than stellar, leading to speculation about his future and multiple offers for his transfer. AC Milan is among the clubs interested in acquiring the Portuguese forward, demonstrating the competition for his services. However, Aston Villa has been pursuing Félix for longer, making them a strong contender for his signature.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa’s interest in Félix dates back to last summer, although Chelsea‘s financial offer proved decisive at the time. This signing is aimed at reinforcing the forward line following the departure of Emiliano Bunedía to Bayer Leverkusen, an Aston Villa team that will face the next round of the Champions League.

With Félix struggling for consistent playing time at Chelsea, Aston Villa has reportedly reignited its pursuit, contacting his agent, Jorge Mendes. This renewed interest highlights Aston Villa’s long-term interest in the player and their willingness to pursue him despite previous setbacks.

Chelsea’s potential willingness to negotiate: An excess of attacking talent

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca recently acknowledged the challenges faced by Félix and teammate Christopher Nkunku in securing consistent playing time, stating that the team often plays with an attacking midfielder (Cole Palmer), leaving both Félix and Nkunku vying for limited minutes.

Maresca’s comments suggest that a transfer for Félix is not impossible, highlighting the club’s openness to a negotiation, should they deem it to be in their best interests.

Since returning to England, Félix has struggled for playing time, starting only two Premier League matches. This frustrating experience contrasts sharply with his aspirations. A move to Aston Villa would be appealing to him, with the opportunity to play Champions League soocer and potentially qualify directly for the knockout stages through a strong finish in the league.

Chelsea’s potential willingness to negotiate may involve a loan move until the end of the season, possibly including an option to buy. This would allow them to recoup some of the €52 million they paid to Atlético Madrid less than a year ago. The possibility of a last-minute transfer deal for Félix is therefore considerable.