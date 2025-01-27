With Paul Pogba’s doping ban officially reduced to 18 months, his return to competitive soccer edges closer. Amid speculation about his next club, former Manchester United teammate Mason Greenwood has weighed in, hinting at the possibility of a reunion at Olympique Marseille.

Pogba’s suspension, initially set at four years, was shortened to allow him to begin training with a new team starting January 1, 2025, and compete in official matches from March 1. While no club has yet finalized a move for the Frenchman, Olympique Marseille has emerged as a potential destination.

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi previously expressed enthusiasm for Pogba’s addition, saying, “I would like to have only champions in my team.” However, he admitted the signing hadn’t been formally discussed with club management.

Speculation around Pogba’s future reignited after Mason Greenwood, Marseille’s current star, was asked about the possibility of reuniting with his former United mentor. Speaking to Telefoot, Greenwood shared his excitement: “He’s a great man, professional, who has taken me under his wing. He’s a top player. Any team in Europe would love to have him. If he came here it would be great.”

Greenwood and Pogba forged a bond during their time at Manchester United, with Pogba acting as a mentor for Greenwood when he broke into the first team in 2019. Now leading Ligue 1’s Golden Boot race with 12 goals, Greenwood would welcome Pogba as a significant addition to Marseille’s ambitions.

Where could Paul Pogba go?

While Marseille appears interested in Pogba, the French midfielder has yet to sign with a new club. Pogba has made it clear he hopes to return to a top European team rather than pursue opportunities in secondary leagues. Speaking on Twitch with streamer AmineMaTue, Pogba commented on his potential destinations:

“There are proposals, then there are interesting things, and not so interesting things… Russia, all that, there have been proposals, but that’s not the goal. We have other goals. A club that plays in the Champions League? Why not. If it comes, of course, why not. We always want to be in the best clubs. After that it doesn’t depend on me, it depends on lots of other things.”

Marseille, currently second in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain, isn’t competing in European tournaments this season after finishing eighth in the 2023-24 campaign. With their Coupe de France elimination, their chances of securing silverware this year appear slim. Pogba’s desire to compete at the highest level may complicate Marseille’s pursuit.

Pogba has sparked curiosity with cryptic social media posts hinting at his next move. Recently, he shared a message saying, “Let’s see what’s coming…” and an Instagram story featuring him and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo in a cartoon illustration.

Although a return to Old Trafford appears unlikely due to Manchester United’s financial constraints and fan opposition, Pogba’s bond with the club remains strong. With limited activity in the winter transfer window, the Frenchman leaves the door open for Ruben Amorim to explore the possibility of his return.