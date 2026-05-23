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How to watch Hull vs Middlesbrough in USA: 2026 Championship Play-off Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Mohamed Belloumi of Hull City
© Warren Little/Getty ImagesMohamed Belloumi of Hull City
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Hull City vs Middlesbrough on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Hull City vs Middlesbrough
WHAT EFL Championship
WHEN 10:30am ET / 7:30am PT • Saturday, May 23, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Hull Citys improbable journey to Wembley represents the culmination of a season where they consistently defied the odds. Finishing sixth in the Championship, Sergej Jakirović’s squad has battled through a transfer embargo and unfavorable defensive metrics to stand just one win away from the Premier League. Their gritty semi-final victory over Millwall showcased their resilience, and they enter this final as underdogs with a point to prove.

Middlesbrough arrives at the final under extraordinary circumstances. After being eliminated by Southampton, a stunning off-field scandal saw them reinstated, granting them an unexpected shot at glory. As the favorites, Boro has the pressure to capitalize on this second chance and end their nine-year absence from the top flight. With a place in the Premier League on the line, the stakes could not be higher in what is often called the richest game in soccer.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Hull transformed from a team that narrowly avoided relegation into a promotion contender under the masterful guidance of Sergej Jakirović, who built a competitive squad using only loans and free agents. In contrast, Middlesbrough maintained their status as a promotion favorite, with new manager Kim Hellberg implementing a dominant, possession-based style that saw them finish seven points clear of Hull.

The tactical battle will be a classic clash of styles. Middlesbrough is expected to control the game, leveraging their league-best possession statistics (over 59%) and high volume of shots to break down Hull‘s defense. Hull, meanwhile, will likely adopt the same counter-attacking strategy that has served them so well. They will look to absorb pressure and hit on the break, relying on the clinical finishing of top scorer Oli McBurnie to make the difference.

For both teams, the motivation is simple: secure a lucrative spot in the Premier League. For Middlesbrough, this is a golden opportunity to right the wrongs of their semi-final defeat and prove they belong in the top tier. For Hull, it is a chance to complete a fairytale season and maintain their perfect 100% success rate in Championship play-off finals, having previously earned promotion this way in 2008 and 2016.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Middlesbrough has held the upper hand in this fixture. Over the last five encounters, Boro has secured three victories, with Hull winning just once and one match ending in a draw. This record gives Middlesbrough a clear psychological edge heading into the final.

However, the results from the current season tell a more balanced story. While Middlesbrough claimed a dominant 4-1 victory at Hull’s home ground, the Tigers responded with a hard-fought 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at the Riverside Stadium in December 2025. This proves that Hull is more than capable of upsetting their favored opponents on any given day.

The recent history between these sides suggests goals are likely. The last five meetings have produced an average of 3.0 goals per game, with both teams finding the net in three of those contests. Middlesbrough‘s attack has been particularly potent, scoring three or more goals against Hull twice during that span, highlighting their offensive firepower.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Middlesbrough enters this crucial final with a massive advantage, boasting a fully fit and rested squad, while Hull must navigate the contest with key players missing from their lineup.

Hull manager Sergej Jakirović faces a selection challenge, as he will be without midfielder Eliot Matazo, who is sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury, and defender Cody Drameh, who has a muscle injury. Their absences will test the depth of a squad that has already overachieved this season.

On the other side, Kim Hellberg has the luxury of a complete roster. With no reported injuries or suspensions, Middlesbrough is at full strength. Having had players unexpectedly recalled from their planned holidays, the squad is rested and fully focused on seizing their second chance at promotion.

Hull Projected XI (3-4-2-1):
Pandur; Ajayi, Egan, Hughes; Coyle, Slater, Crooks, Giles; Joseph, Millar; McBurnie.
This formation provides Hull with defensive stability while allowing them to transition quickly into attack. The wing-backs will be crucial in providing width and supporting Oli McBurnie, whose 17 goals have powered their promotion push. The creative midfielders, Joseph and Millar, will be tasked with creating chances on the counter.

Middlesbrough Projected XI (3-4-3):
Brynn; Malanda, Fry, Ayling; Targett, McGree, Morris, Brittain; Whittaker, Larin; Strelec.
This attacking setup is designed to maximize Middlesbrough‘s control of possession. A fluid front three led by Cyle Larin will look to overwhelm Hull‘s defense, while the midfield four will dominate the center of the park and dictate the tempo of the game.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Hull vs Middlesbrough live stream on Paramount+. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

A subscription to Paramount+ not only gives you access to the Championship Play-off Final but also to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can stream matches from leagues such as Serie A, English League One, and USL Championship, making it an essential service for any soccer fan.

The platform is available for just $8.99 per month. This plan gives you access to all live sports content, including comprehensive coverage of European and world soccer.

SEE MORE: Find our comprehensive guide on where to watch the Championship on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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