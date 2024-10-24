New York City FC head coach Nick Cushing is reportedly being targeted by Arsenal Women. The Women’s Super League (WSL) club is currently without a permanent manager after Jonas Eidevall resigned from the role. Eidevall had been at the helm since 2021 and guided them to back-to-back League Cup titles. However, the Swede stepped down after a poor start to the current campaign.

Cushing being linked with Arsenal Women certainly makes sense. The English coach previously managed fellow WSL side Manchester City for nearly seven years. Not only was he at the helm of one of the top English women’s teams for a while, but he earned multiple trophies as well. Cushing collected four trophies during his time with the club, including the 2016 WSL championship.

The previous triumph means that Cushing is one of only three coaches to win the WSL in the last decade. Former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes dominated the division by collecting eight of the last 10 league titles. Along with Cushing, former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro also won a WSL championship during this timeframe.

Arsenal Women target Nick Cushing ahead of NYCFC’s playoff run

It remains to be seen, however, if Cushing would be interested in swapping Major League Soccer for the WSL. The Englishman has been at the helm of NYCFC since the summer of 2022. He departed Manchester City’s women’s team to join the MLS side. Although he has only compiled a win rate of 35% in just over 100 total matches in America, Cushing does have the club in the 2024 MLS playoffs.

NYCFC has the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference bracket of the tournament. As a result, Cushing will lead his team against Cincinnati in the first round of the playoffs. The matchup is scheduled for Monday, October 28th, in Ohio. If NYCFC can triumph they could potentially face off against rivals New York Red Bulls in the second round.

The club’s place in the postseason competition will cause Arsenal problems in their quest to sign Cushing. The WSL side would seemingly benefit in their pursuit of the coach if NYCFC suffered defeat next week.

Arsenal would also likely have to pay compensation to NYCFC, a club that shares ownership with bitter rivals Manchester City, to sign Cushing. The coach’s current contract does not expire until after the 2025 MLS season.

Move would be a major statement for women’s soccer

Assuming Cushing does jump ship and return to England, it would be a massive signing for Arsenal and the WSL. Women’s soccer, particularly in England and the United States, has seen a gigantic spike in fan interest in recent months. This is evident in a recent report that WSL has more than tripled its broadcasting viewership since inking a deal with YouTube.

Cushing, however, is not Arsenal’s only managerial option at the moment. The Gunners are also apparently not in a major rush to appoint a new permanent head coach. Renee Slegers is currently leading the team temporarily and will likely continue doing so shortly. The Dutch coach has managed to win both of her matches in charge of the team so far.

