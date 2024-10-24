Major League Soccer (MLS) is reportedly considering making major changes to its calendar. The North American division currently runs from spring to fall each year. However, the league may soon opt to flip the annual schedule to begin in the fall and extend to spring.

The Athletic writer Paul Tenorio reports that league officials and club owners are discussing the potential alteration. While nothing is set in stone just yet, many MLS executives view the move as a way to better align with the top soccer leagues worldwide. Most top European divisions typically play their matches from August to May each season.

Along with having a similar schedule as top foreign leagues, MLS officials also see other major benefits to the move. Perhaps most importantly, the North American division would have the same transfer markets as prominent European leagues. This could help better position MLS as a global powerhouse.

MLS executive vice president of sporting product and competition Nelson Rodriguez, however, told The Athletic that it is “too soon” to truly determine if the change will occur. Nevertheless, there is hope around the league that the new schedule could be implemented after the 2026 World Cup.

Calendar change would likely boost MLS TV ratings

Potentially aligning with European leagues is certainly a major positive in the schedule change. Here in the United States, the move could also help MLS gain more traction in television viewership. At the moment, MLS playoffs have to compete nationally with the powerful NFL, college football and MLB postseason.

American football easily dominates broadcasting ratings as the most popular professional league in America. College football and MLB also regularly attract massive viewership figures as well. Along with these popular leagues, NBA and NHL seasons also begin during the fall months.

Flipping the calendar would place MLS playoffs in a less competitive timeframe. The argument in favor of the current calendar is that the summer does not have the most popular American sports. Therefore, MLS has more of an opportunity. Yet, there are other major sporting events in the summer, such as international tournaments, that take viewership. Yet, those are regular-season matches in the thick of the summer. Shifting the schedule puts the most important MLS games in a more open slot. Those would be played in April and May if the change is made. This would put the soccer league head-to-head with the NBA and NHL playoffs, as well as the MLB regular season.

Fans and players would also avoid the increasingly oppressive heat

MLS fans who attend games could also benefit from the scheduling change. Many matchups in the division currently play throughout the grueling summer months. More than one-third of MLS clubs currently play home matches in the southern half of the country.

As a result, a plethora of fixtures are played in warm areas during the hottest time of the year. Due to the ongoing effects of climate change, these scorching scenarios are only getting worse. Having fewer summer games in the intense heat would be better for fans, as well as the players.

Select northern teams, however, would likely have issues with the schedule change. Clubs like Montreal, Toronto, Minnesota and New England all play in outdoor arenas. Nevertheless, MLS officials can help combat the issue by scheduling away games during the harshest winter months of these teams.

The league already does not have an issue making specialized scheduling decisions to benefit their clubs. Montreal played their first six MLS regular season games on the road this season due to frigid temperatures in February and March. The Canadian club can also use the domed Stade Olympique as their alternate home during colder months.

