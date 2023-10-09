Fans of New York’s Pigeons can use this NYCFC TV schedule to find every match available on TV and streaming in the US.

When joining the league, New York City Football Club became the first MLS team, and first division one team overall, to play within the boundaries of the City of New York since the mid-1970s.

NYCFC TV Schedule

NYCFC on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, October 21 06:00 PM ET New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC ( MLS ) MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass



Founded: 2013 (First MLS Season 2015)

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Manager: Nick Cushing

MLS Cups: 1 (2021)

Other Titles: Campeones Cup (2022)

Where Can I Watch the NYCFC Match?

All MLS games, regular season and playoffs, are streamed live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. Commentary choices include English, Spanish, or French (for games that feature one of the three Canadian teams)

National TV games are usually once per week, on FOX/FS1 and/or FOX Deportes.

Watch NYCFC on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup can be found on various platforms. In 2023, the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock all had a selection of matches.

All of Leagues Cup is on MLS Season Pass, with a handful of games televised on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and/or TUDN.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup can be viewed on TV on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

NYCFC History

New York City FC became the 20th franchise in MLS when the club was founded in 2013. The New York area had been home to a team since the founding of MLS in 1996, with the NY/NJ MetroStars (as of 2006, known as Red Bull New York). But for their entire existence, that team has played home matches in neighboring New Jersey.

NYCFC was created to foster a local derby, similar to other large cities around the world, and to finally have a club playing in NYC proper. When NYCFC kicked off in 2015, it was the first time since 1976 a division one pro club called New York City home.

Coincidentally, thanks to the ownership situation of NYCFC, it was in the same spot as decades earlier. NYCFC is a joint venture between City Football Group (Manchester City) and the New York Yankees. The home ground of the lovingly-nicknamed Pigeons is Yankee Stadium, which is where the 1976 Cosmos played.

This arrangement has proven problematic, however. The field dimensions are the smallest in the league, shoehorned into the baseball field. And since the Yankees have priority use, NYCFC often has to relocate home matches. Citi Field (another baseball stadium) in Queens, their rivals’ home ground Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ, one CCL game even had to be moved to Los Angeles. The club is expecting to open a new 25,000 seat soccer venue in Queens, adjacent to Citi Field, in 2027.

On the field, NYCFC has been a modest success. They misses the MLS Cup playoffs in year one, but qualified every year after from 2016-2022. In addition, they finished in second place overall twice, and won MLS Cup in 2021, their first major honor. The club followed that up by winning the Campeones Cup in 2022. City reached the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in 2020, their only appearance to date.

