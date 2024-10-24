Manchester City star Phil Foden has blamed a slow start to the 2024/25 season on being burnt out. Several international soccer stars have voiced their frustrations in recent months over fixture congestion. FIFA and other governing bodies, such as UEFA, have infuriated players and coaches by adding more and more matches to the calendar.

The 2025 Club World Cup, in particular, is set to expand from seven clubs to 32 next summer. The tournament is being held in the United States as essentially a warmup to the 2026 World Cup the following year. UEFA also opted to make major alterations to the Champions League as well. The decision increased the total number of annual games played in the competition from 125 to 189.

The moves forced FIFPro, the global soccer players union, to threaten legal action against FIFA. Real Madrid, the reigning Champions League winners, warned that they would boycott the next Club World Cup as well. Foden’s club teammate Rodri also recently claimed that players could go on strike to combat the issue. The Spanish star suffered a season-ending injury just days after the remarks.

Star has yet to score a Premier League goal this season

Foden was expected to continue his stellar display following an incredible 2023/24 campaign with City. The attacker was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year after scoring 19 goals and adding eight assists in Premier League play last season.

Nevertheless, Foden has yet to score in the English top flight during the current campaign. He has even struggled to get ample playing time under manager Pep Guardiola this season. The midfielder has only been named in one of the Spaniard’s starting XI in the Premier League. Foden failed to make a real impact on the opportunity.

Following a massive 5-1 win against Sparta Progue on Wednesday, a game in which Foden scored and assisted goals, the attacker pointed to the intense 2023/24 season. The England international featured in 69 total games during the previous campaign between club and country.

“Last year, there were so many games,” stated Foden. “I put everything I could into it. I came back a little bit fatigued, which is normal. Rodri came back like that as well, a few players really.”

“It’s normal how many games we play — you have to burn out at some point. I’m making steps in the right direction and trying to get back to my best.”

Man City is still thriving without key contributions

Despite the lengthy season between club and country, Foden managed to remain relatively healthy in the campaign. For instance, the attacker was available for selection for every game during the entire 2023/24 season. The star has not missed a match due to injury since 2021. He was, however, previously sidelined with an illness and an appendectomy.

Nevertheless, the minor injuries that players, including Foden, endure take a toll on their bodies. “I had a bit of fatigue coming back from last year, a bit of illness,” continued Foden. “A few niggles as well. A few things added together.”

“But if you speak to any player, they’ve all been through the ups and downs of football. It was just a bump in the road if you like. I’m delighted I’m back and enjoying my football.”

While Rodri is on the sidelines and Foden has yet to hit full stride, City still has not lost a game this season. The reigning English champions remain just one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. They also sit comfortably in third place in the Champions League league phase.

PHOTOS: IMAGO