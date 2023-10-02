Check out our FC Cincinnati TV schedule for every FCC game – in MLS, Leagues Cup, the Open Cup, and more.

Cincinnati is one of many current MLS teams that got its start in the lower divisions of American soccer.

FC Cincinnati TV Schedule

FC Cincinnati on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2015 (First MLS Season 2019)

Stadium: TQL Stadium

Manager: Pat Noonan

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: USL Regular Season Champions (2018)

Where Can I Watch the FC Cincinnati Match?

You can watch each and every MLS-related game on MLS Season Pass, the league’s streaming platform. Commentary is available in English, Spanish, and French.

FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes carry a limited number of games throughout the season on traditional TV.

Watch FC Cincinnati on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup was a bit of a grab bag in 2023, with games all over the place. The Bleacher Report Football App/YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo and Peacock all had various games.

All of Leagues Cup is on MLS Season Pass, while select games are on FOX Sports, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup, is similarly available on TV via FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

FC Cincinnati History

FCC was founded in 2015, kicking off in USL Pro (third, then second division) in 2016. They would play three seasons in USL, smashing lower division attendance records for both the single game and season average marks.

In their time in USL, they’d knock off several MLS teams in the US Open Cup, including Ohio rivals Columbus.

The team’s impressive local support immensely helped the club in its bid to join MLS. Like many current MLS teams, FC Cincinnati kept its name and colors when moving up the first tier. Unlike most of these sides, however, FCC actually also earned the “promotion” on the field, by capturing the USL regular season championship in their final 2018 season.

To date, this remains their only major honor.

Upon moving to MLS, Cincinnati remained at Nippert Stadium – home of the University of Cincinnati football team. But as part of their MLS acceptance, they built their own soccer venue, now known as TQL Stadium. The 26,000-seat venue has hosted several international matches. These include a 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal and one of the USMNT’s “Dos A Cero” wins over Mexico in FIFA World Cup qualifiers (2022).

Don’t miss a FC Cincinnati Match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago