This New York Red Bulls TV schedule has all the games for the red side of New York and New Jersey.

The club was one of the ten founding members of Major League Soccer – but not as the Red Bulls.

New York Red Bulls TV Schedule

New York Red Bulls on TV and streaming:

Saturday, October 21 06:00 PM ET Nashville SC vs. RB New York ( MLS ) MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass



Founded: 1994 (First MLS Season 1996)

Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Manager: Troy Lesesne

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: Supporters’ Shield (2013, 2015, 2018)

Where Can I Watch the RBNY Match?

You can find every MLS game, regular season, and postseason, on MLS Season Pass, with commentary in your choice of English, Spanish, or French.

FOX, FS1, and/or FOX Deportes carry MLS games on national television, with one match per week usually featured.

Watch New York Red Bulls on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

For the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup it’s a mixed bag of carriers. In 2023 games made it to the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock.

Leagues Cup is included as part of MLS Season Pass. However, selected games also feature on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup meanwhile is also on FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

New York Red Bulls History

The New York Red Bulls were a founding team in MLS. However, they weren’t (and never have been) technically New York, and they weren’t the Red Bulls then either.

Shunning a possible revival of the New York Cosmos name, the MLS outfit was originally to be known as the more traditional “Empire Soccer Club.” However, this was changed to the convoluted moniker of New York / New Jersey MetroStars prior to kickoff. “MetroStars” was a reference to owner John Kluge’s company Metromedia. By 1998, the club dropped the “NY/NJ” element of the name and went simply by MetroStars.

In the “Metro” era, there was really only one close brush with glory, a trip to the 2003 Open Cup Final.

The face of soccer in the New York region changed forever in 2006, when the team was purchased by Red Bull and totally rebranded, becoming one of the first cogs in the global Red Bull soccer machine.

The switch to RBNY quickly came with a shift in scenery. After spending 1996-2009 at the cavernous Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the club moved a few miles down the road to Harrison and Red Bull Arena in 2010. The 2010s were ushered in with big signings, such as Thierry Henry and Rafa Márquez.

Eventually, some silverware found its way to the Red Bulls as well. They’ve still yet to win the MLS Cup, but they have captured the Supporters’ Shield three times – in 2013, 2015, and 2018.

2015 was a key year as well, as this was the launch of Hudson River rivals New York City FC. The debut of NYCFC made New York a battleground between two global soccer empires: City Football Group and Red Bull.

