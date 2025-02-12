Better late than never, Apple has added the Apple TV app to the Google Play Store to make it available to millions of Android users in the United States. As a consequence, that means that soccer fans can finally watch MLS Season Pass via an app on their Android mobile phones starting with the 2025 season that begins this month.

Free to everyone, the Apple TV app is immediately available for download. Once installed, you can subscribe to MLS Season Pass for $14.99 per month (or $99/year). That gives you access to every single MLS game as well as Leagues Cup, playoffs, and the MLS Cup final.

Previously, MLS fans wanting to watch games on an Android mobile phone had to watch it through a browser pointing to the tv.apple.com website. Thankfully, Android users can now watch it through an app, which is far easier and a better user experience.

The app is available for Android mobile phones and tablets.

Apple TV on Android is a smart move

When you browse through the Google Play Store, there is a “living room” version of the Apple TV app that has been available since January 2021. That is for smart TVs that are running Android.

Up until recently, one of the main backlashes to MLS Season Pass was the inability to watch on Android mobile devices because there was no Apple TV app. Rumored since 2023, today’s Android news will be a welcome relief for a lot of soccer fans.

Android is currently used by more than 3 billion people worldwide. Apple has closer to 2.2 billion devices in use. Here in the United States, 40% of consumers have an Android phone, but this figure jumps to 70% when considering people worldwide.

Hopefully, the addition of Apple TV to Android phones will help give a boost to MLS Season Pass subscription numbers.