Launched in 2010, the Women’s Super League is run by the English Football Association (FA) and features 12 professional women’s teams from across England.

Women’s Super League TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Over recent years, several Women’s Super League clubs signed many of the best women footballers from around the United States to play in the top league in England. At the same time, many of the top clubs are putting more energy and money into promoting the women’s teams.

For the matches themselves, CBS acquired the rights to broadcast the league from NBC ahead of the 2022/23 season. Therefore, you can watch the FA Women’s Super League in the United States on Paramount+.

Women’s Super League TV Schedule: Other resources

