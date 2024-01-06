Arsenal seems likely to move on to plan B in their search for a new center forward.

The Gunners undoubtedly would love to make a move for reinforcements in the position, and others, during the January market.

However, a deal for Brentford striker Ivan Toney now appears to be unlikely after the fellow Premier League club slapped a massive price tag on their star.

According to recent reports, the Bees are asking Arsenal for around $125 million to sign Toney. The Gunners, and practically any other interested club, will unlikely meet this massive demand. It is widely expected that Toney is currently valued at a fee closer to $80 million. This is partially due to the fact that the striker has not played since May and only has 18 months remaining on his current contract.

Juve exec claims that star striker is not for sale

With Toney possibly unattainable at the moment, Arsenal may turn their attention back to Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian star was previously linked with a move to the north London club back in early 2022. Nevertheless, the forward eventually opted to sign with Juventus in a $90 million deal.

Although Vlahovic essentially rejected Arsenal two years ago, the Gunners are once again reportedly interested in making another attempt at the striker. After all, the north London club need to target a top center forward and they could do a lot worse than the Juve star.

While manager Mikel Arteta may soon attempt to pry Vlahovic away from the Italian side, Juve brass has other plans. Cristiano Giuntoli, the Serie A team’s sporting director, recently claimed that the striker will remain with the club beyond January.

“Bid from Arsenal for Dusan Vlahovic? We don’t know anything about that story, there’s nothing,” proclaimed Giuntoli. “Vlahovic is not for sale.”

Ivan Toney is another Arsenal target, with his suspension due to expire in January

Vlahovic recently frustrated by lack of playing time

Despite Giuntoli’s stance on the issue, Vlahovic has recently admitted to frustrations with manager Max Allegri over playing time. The center forward was recently left on the bench for a Serie A matchup with Frosinone just before Christmas. Although he did eventually enter the fray as a substitute, and score the game-winning goal, the striker claimed that it was difficult to understand starting on the bench.

“Surely it wasn’t easy for me to accept the coach’s decision, but I did respect his choice,” stated Vlahovic. “Given the way he speaks every day, those who are introduced are as important as those who start, especially with five substitutions.”

Vlahovic has started 11 of 17 total matches for Allegri so far this season. He was also left on the bench during Juve’s most recent Italy Cup fixture against Salernitana earlier this week. The Old Lady won the match 6-1 on the night, as Vlahovic featured in the last 14 minutes of the match.

Any potential move for Vlahovic, or any other striker, almost certainly depends on Arsenal’s ability to sell Eddie Nketiah. The 24-year-old striker typically serves as backup to Gabriel Jesus at the position. However, Nketiah has not exactly proven to be a prolific goalscorer off of the bench. In fact, the Englishman has managed to score just five goals in his last 32 Premier League appearances.

Crystal Palace are looking at a possible move for Nketiah during the January transfer period. The Eagles would need to purchase the striker in order for the Gunners to target another player at the position.

