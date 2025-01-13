Manchester United, currently languishing in 13th place in the Premier League with only 23 points, is reportedly exploring potential signings to bolster their squad and avoid a potential relegation battle. Under new manager Ruben Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag, the club is facing a significant challenge to turn its fortunes around, and the search for reinforcements is gaining momentum.

Amorim has reportedly urged club owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to make significant additions to the squad, emphasizing the seriousness of the team’s position and the very real threat of relegation. This would represent a major blow to the club’s history and legacy, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

One of the players reportedly on Manchester United’s radar is Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, according to talkSPORT. The Serbian international, with a proven track record in Serie A, has scored 102 goals for Fiorentina and Juventus. While Juventus reportedly demands at least €80 million for the player, whose contract runs until mid-2026, other options are reportedly being considered.

Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring Joshua Zirkzee, who recently joined Manchester United from Bologna. This could lead to a player swap, with Vlahović moving to Old Trafford and Zirkzee heading to Turin. This alternative transfer mechanism would potentially reduce the financial outlay for Manchester United, making the deal more feasible.

Zirkzee’s performance and Juventus’ interest

Zirkzee’s strong performance under Juventus manager Thiago Motta (11 goals and 5 assists in 34 Serie A appearances last season) has apparently swayed Juventus’ initial reluctance to include him in a potential swap deal. This suggests that Manchester United’s target, Vlahović, is viewed as a valuable addition to their squad.

Another player linked to Manchester United is Viktor Gyökeres, the top scorer for Sporting Lisbon. Gyökeres’ recent performance, despite losing the Portuguese League Cup final to Benfica, has apparently caught the attention of Manchester United’s recruitment team. His prolific goalscoring record makes him an attractive proposition as a potential reinforcement for the struggling Premier League club.

Manchester United’s current struggles emphasize the need for decisive action in the transfer market. The arrival of a proven goal scorer like Vlahović would undoubtedly strengthen their attack. The potential for a player exchange with Juventus adds another layer of complexity and intrigue to the situation.

The outcome of the negotiations will significantly affect the team’s chances of avoiding a disastrous relegation, demonstrating the importance of securing quality reinforcements in the remaining days of the January transfer window. The club’s future trajectory depends on making the right decisions in the current transfer window.