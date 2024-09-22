Weston McKennie and Juve continued their frustrating run in Serie A with a 0-0 draw against Napoli this past weekend; extending their winless streak in the league. Despite coming off a promising 3-1 victory against PSV in the Champions League, the Bianconeri were unable to replicate that form; resulting in their third consecutive goalless draw in domestic competition.

The stalemate against Napoli marks the first time since May 1992 that Juventus have played out three consecutive goalless draws in Serie A. The lack of goals has been a major concern for the team; especially as they had several opportunities to score but failed to capitalize on them.

Weston McKennie, the USMNT star, made his second consecutive start for Juve and delivered a solid performance in midfield. Playing alongside Manuel Locatelli and Teun Koopmeiners, McKennie completed 19 of his 22 passes; he also won two of his five duels during his 80 minutes on the pitch. However, despite his efforts, the player expressed his frustration with the team’s inability to secure a win.

“It’s difficult to win matches without scoring, we needed an extra contribution from us midfielders too,” McKennie said in a post-match interview. He acknowledged that Juventus need to find a way to convert their chances into goals; especially if they are to turn their league form around.

Vlahovic’s goal drought and substitution

A significant talking point from the match was the decision to substitute striker Dusan Vlahovic at halftime. Vlahovic, who had only six touches in the first half, was replaced by fellow USMNT player Tim Weah; a move that was reportedly tactical rather than due to injury. The Serbian striker’s struggles have been a source of concern for Juventus; he has been unable to find the back of the net in recent matches.

The 26-year-old addressed Vlahovic’s situation, emphasizing the importance of supporting the striker during this challenging period. “Of course, Dusan is a striker, he’s born to score goals, he wants to score goals, it’s not like he comes to the game and says I won’t score today,” he said. “He tries to give his best, sometimes it’s the moment, sometimes it’s not. As a team, we have to keep his head up, remind him he’s an important player for us and the goals will come eventually”.

McKennie faces evolving role at Juve

McKennie’s presence in the starting XI marks a significant turnaround in his Juventus career. After a summer filled with speculation about his future at the club, McKennie has managed to win the trust of coach Thiago Motta, who has now started him in two consecutive matches. This is a stark contrast to the beginning of the season; McKennie played just 24 minutes prior to the Champions League matchup against PSV.

Reflecting on his role in the team, the American highlighted the tactical approach that Motta has instilled in the squad, particularly in the midfield. “As an 8, the way we want to play is we need the 8 in the box, whether it’s me, Koopmeiners, or someone else, giving options, getting second balls, making runs to the front post and scoring goals. Without goals, it is impossible to win games,” McKennie explained.

