Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

2026 FIFA World Cup viral ticket reveals unexpected pricing twist for Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia clash amid widespread ticket price criticism

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump
© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump

The 2026 World Cup has already sparked heated debate over ticket prices, resale fees, and accessibility, but one viral listing for a group-stage match suddenly shifted the conversation in a completely different direction. As criticism toward FIFA’s pricing system continues to grow, a surprising resale ticket involving Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia left soccer fans stunned across social media.

The World Cup fixture between the two national team sides is scheduled for June 26 at Houston’s NRG Stadium, with the Group H clash drawing attention for reasons few expected. While supporters around the globe have complained about soaring prices for major matches, one fan reportedly managed to secure entry for an amount that seemed almost impossible for a modern World Cup.

The controversy surrounding World Cup ticketing has intensified throughout the tournament’s final sales phase. FIFA’s dynamic pricing model, combined with resale platform markups, has triggered backlash from fan groups, politicians, and soccer figures who believe the competition is becoming increasingly inaccessible.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Critics have pointed toward dramatic price fluctuations depending on the popularity of teams and host cities. According to reports, some Category 1 tickets for the final at MetLife Stadium surged to nearly $33,000 on resale markets.

FIFA World Cup Trophy

FIFA World Cup Trophy.

The criticism has not been limited to ticket prices alone. Additional costs involving transport, accommodation, and official resale fees have also become a major talking point among supporters planning to travel across North America for the tournament.

Advertisement

Viral Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia ticket shocks fans

Against that backdrop, a viral screenshot suddenly offered the opposite extreme of the World Cup ticket economy. A resale ticket for the Group H match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia reportedly sold for just $6.94, with total fees bringing the final cost to approximately $7.98.

Tweet placeholder

The original face value of the seat had reportedly been listed at $138.79, making the dramatic drop one of the most surprising ticket price collapses seen ahead of the tournament. Social media users quickly circulated the screenshot, with many struggling to believe a World Cup ticket could become cheaper than a fast-food meal.

Advertisement

The listing immediately became symbolic of how unpredictable FIFA’s new ticket market has become. While premium fixtures involving major soccer nations continue reaching extraordinary prices, lower-demand games have seen the opposite effect as kickoff approaches.

Why the ticket became so cheap

Several factors appear to have contributed to the unusually low resale price. The match, while historically important for Cape Verde, lacks the commercial pull associated with elite soccer powers like Spain, Brazil, or Argentina

Cape Verde is preparing for its first-ever World Cup appearance, and despite the emotional significance of the achievement, global demand for the fixture remains limited compared to other group-stage clashes. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, also does not generate the same international resale demand as the tournament’s biggest teams.

Advertisement
cape verde

Cape Verde national team players

Reports indicate that upper-tier seating sections for the match experienced heavy oversupply in resale markets. As kickoff draws closer, sellers often slash prices dramatically to avoid losing their investment entirely.

According to TicketData figures referenced online, the average “get-in” price for the game was still estimated around $160, meaning the viral ticket represented an unusual outlier rather than the standard market value.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking sixth World Cup selection hailed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking sixth World Cup selection hailed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken out regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in the squad for the 2026 World Cup, where he is set to break the record for the most tournament appearances in soccer history.

UEFA reportedly distances itself from FIFA over mouth-covering and walk-off rule changes

UEFA reportedly distances itself from FIFA over mouth-covering and walk-off rule changes

UEFA and FIFA reportedly have different views regarding certain upcoming rule changes.

2026 World Cup innovation unlikely to reach Premier League as FIFA’s VAR push hits wall due to one important issue

2026 World Cup innovation unlikely to reach Premier League as FIFA’s VAR push hits wall due to one important issue

While FIFA pushes for broader video review powers on the biggest stage in soccer, England’s top flight is preparing to reject those same measures.

Gianni Infantino put in awkward position as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez dramatically changes stance on FIFA Club World Cup just 11 months later

Gianni Infantino put in awkward position as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez dramatically changes stance on FIFA Club World Cup just 11 months later

The timing of his latest comments has raised eyebrows across soccer because they sharply contrast with the enthusiasm he previously showed toward FIFA’s expanded tournament project.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo