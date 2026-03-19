Cristiano Ronaldo sparks global spotlight on Almeria as La Liga president Javier Tebas hails CR7’s transformative effect

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made headlines, not on the pitch, but in the boardroom, this time sparking a global spotlight on Almeria. The Portuguese superstar’s recent acquisition of a stake in the Spanish club has immediately transformed its profile, drawing attention from fans, sponsors, and media around the world. Alongside him, La Liga president Javier Tebas has praised the strategic effect of CR7’s involvement, highlighting the wider impact of his global influence.

The Al-Nassr forward is no stranger to changing the game, and now he brings his vision and brand power into club ownership. Almeria, historically a modest side in Spanish soccer, has seen its international visibility soar, with social media followings surging and sponsor interest intensifying. This unique combination of sporting ambition and global appeal makes Ronaldo’s investment far more than just a financial transaction; it’s a statement of intent.

In a calculated step beyond his illustrious playing career, Ronaldo secured a 25% stake in Almeria through his company, CR7 Sports Investments. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been vocal about his desire to extend his influence beyond soccer’s pitch. As he explained, “I have long had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch. UD Almeria is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I wish to work with the team leading the club to support it in its new phase of growth.”

This investment is not just symbolic. By taking an active role, the 41-year-old superstar positions himself as both an investor and a strategic partner, leveraging his reputation to accelerate Almeria’s evolution. The move signals a new era for the club, combining sporting ambition with commercial and digital growth.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts

What did Tebas say about Ronaldo’s transformative impact?

Now, La Liga president Javier Tebas has underlined the profound effect Ronaldo has had on Almeria. Speaking during the presentation of La Liga’s 2024-2025 economic report, Tebas emphasised the surge in digital presence triggered by Ronaldo’s involvement.

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“At least on a media level, it has made Almeria increase their followers on social networks by 25 per cent, and if I am not mistaken, it has become the fifth or sixth club in Spain with the most followers. If that achieves an appropriate ‘engagement’, today, being in the field of social networks with many followers gives you a lot of value when looking for sponsors and everything that entails around it,” he explained.

Tebas also highlighted the commercial opportunities created by Ronaldo’s presence. “I believe that for Almeria, a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, as an investor and an ally, gives them a significant boost that I think they are going to take advantage of, because they are working on it, and I think it is an important part of the reason why Cristiano Ronaldo is at Almeria.”

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The combination of a growing audience and interactive engagement has not only increased the club’s profile but also its marketability to international brands. For Almeria, this is a rare opportunity to convert sporting potential into tangible economic returns, amplifying their presence both on and off the pitch.

Sporting ambitions and La Liga return remain the priority

While off-field developments attract headlines, head coach Rubi remains focused on the on-field challenge. The Rojiblancos are currently locked in a fierce battle for automatic promotion from the Segunda Division, sitting third in the standings, level on points with second-placed Deportivo La Coruna. The ultimate goal remains clear: a return to Spain’s top flight by the final matchday.

Ronaldo’s presence, however, offers more than prestige. His involvement brings credibility and resources that can support recruitment, training infrastructure, and strategic growth, potentially laying the foundation for Almeria to sustain top-tier soccer once they secure promotion.

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