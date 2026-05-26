FIFA set to upgrade VAR systems with new tech ahead of 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is gearing up to be a historic event. It marks the first time the tournament will be co-hosted by three different nations—the United States, Mexico, and Canada—while debuting a massive 48-team expansion format. To match this grand scale, FIFA aims to make a generational leap in officiating technology, elevating the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) interface to a whole new level for television viewers.

FIFA has officially partnered with Lenovo, naming the tech giant the Official Technology Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The company is actively developing several major visual upgrades for the North American showcase, with its main innovations directly impacting the VAR ecosystem.

The centerpiece of this collaboration is the integration of advanced, generative AI-enabled 3D avatars built from the real physical likenesses of the players. With these 3D models, semi-automated offside VAR replays will showcase the actual digital twins of the players involved, completely replacing the generic, computerized mannequins used in previous tournaments.

Additionally, Lenovo will infuse AI technology into the referees’ body cameras, optimizing their operating systems to ensure stability. The technology partnership also extends into the fan experience, designing immersive tools for live match broadcasts and interactive city-guided applications for traveling supporters.

The VAR currently uses generic avatars, but will switch to 3D models of the players themselves. (X/Twitter)

“We believe the upcoming 2026 World Cup will be the event with the deepest AI integration in sports history,” explained Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang. “We are going to see AI integrated into the fabric of the sport, focused on the most famous players, and we will also see the referee’s camera in action, which will be incredibly engaging for the viewing public”.

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The 13 rule changes set for the 2026 World Cup

Beyond the broadcast upgrades, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved 13 comprehensive regulation adjustments scheduled to debut at the tournament. These updates focus heavily on increasing the pace of play, expanding VAR protocols, and refining the game’s foundational laws.

Pace of play initiatives

Throw-in countdown : Players will face a strict five-second countdown to take a throw-in. Exceeding the limit results in the throw-in being awarded to the opposing team.

: Players will face a strict five-second countdown to take a throw-in. Exceeding the limit results in the throw-in being awarded to the opposing team. Goal kick delays : Goalkeepers will have a maximum of five seconds to execute a goal kick. Unjustified delays will penalize the team by awarding a corner kick to the opponent.

: Goalkeepers will have a maximum of five seconds to execute a goal kick. Unjustified delays will penalize the team by awarding a corner kick to the opponent. Timed substitutions : Substituted players must completely exit the pitch within 10 seconds. Failure to do so forces the incoming player to wait on the sideline for one full minute of active play before being allowed onto the field.

: Substituted players must completely exit the pitch within 10 seconds. Failure to do so forces the incoming player to wait on the sideline for one full minute of active play before being allowed onto the field. On-field medical treatment: If a player receives medical evaluation or treatment on the pitch, they must leave the field and remain on the sideline for exactly one minute (with the game clock running) after play has resumed.

VAR protocol adjustments

Second yellow cards : VAR is now authorized to intervene in red-card situations that result from a clearly incorrect or erroneous second yellow card.

: VAR is now authorized to intervene in red-card situations that result from a clearly incorrect or erroneous second yellow card. Mistaken identity : Video officials can directly correct the head referee if a yellow or red card is accidentally shown to the wrong player.

: Video officials can directly correct the head referee if a yellow or red card is accidentally shown to the wrong player. Corner kick reviews: VAR can alert the referee if a corner kick was clearly and wrongly awarded, provided the review is immediate and does not disrupt the flow of play.

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Modifications to the Laws of the Game