Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni warns players will be cut based on performances ahead of 2026 World Cup squad

National teams are finalizing their plans during the March international window to determine the 26 names that will make up their respective squads for the 2026 World Cup, and Argentina are no exception. Facing a surplus of options, head coach Lionel Scaloni has warned his players that performance will be the deciding factor when it comes to making the final cut.

FIFA has confirmed that national teams must submit a preliminary list of up to 55 players by May 11, followed by the final 26-man roster by May 30. While assembling the preliminary list has not been the issue, Scaloni is facing the tougher task of trimming 29 players from one submission to the next with the World Cup now fewer than 80 days away.

When asked about the roster situation at Monday’s press conference, Scaloni offered a candid assessment: “We have already submitted the 55-man list to the AFA, which they will then have to pass on to FIFA. As for the final 26, in terms of percentages, we are over the limit. We’ll have to start cutting players based on performance.“

Reports have recently emerged suggesting Scaloni has 21 of the 26 spots already decided, with Lionel Messi leading the group. While the coach has not officially confirmed a single name, not even his captain, it is those final five spots that are proving most difficult to settle.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina reacts during the international friendly against Mauritania.

Scaloni also acknowledged that the narrow 2-1 win over Mauritania could factor into his thinking as he works toward the final roster. “There’s no other way, and the match the other day might have been a warning sign, or just a one-off. But these are things that, as a coach, you take note of. The final decision will be made at the end,” he added.

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see also Lionel Messi to start for Argentina vs Zambia after disappointing display against Mauritania, says Lionel Scaloni

“What matters most is the team. We will think about the good of the team, and based on that, we will make decisions. I have the list fairly clear in my head, but if performances aren’t up to par, we will take action,” Scaloni added, sending a clear message that no player’s place is safe and that a dip in form between now and May could cost them their spot in the final squad.

Argentina and one last test against Zambia

Following the disappointing showing against Mauritania, Scaloni has confirmed that Lionel Messi will start Tuesday’s friendly against Zambia. While the match represents a chance for Argentina to bounce back and send the home fans off on a positive note, it will also serve as a final audition for players fighting to secure their place in the World Cup squad.

When asked about his plans for the Zambia game, Scaloni made clear he intends to go with a full-strength lineup: “Most of the boys we know well will play tomorrow. I think it’s the final test, and regardless of how the match goes, as the minutes pass, we’ll make changes and look at more of the boys again. The idea is to field a more familiar team—the one everyone is used to seeing—and see how things turn out.“

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