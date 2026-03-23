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Nicolas Otamendi announces Argentina retirement after 2026 World Cup, leaving Messi as the only 2014 WC squad survivor

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Nicolas Otamendi and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesNicolas Otamendi and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Nicolas Otamendi has been one of the cornerstones and leaders of Argentina during one of the most successful eras in the national team’s history, but the veteran defender has now announced that the 2026 World Cup will mark the end of his international career. With that decision confirmed, Lionel Messi will be left as the sole remaining member of the squad that finished as runner-up at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Argentina are set to bid farewell to their home fans before departing for North America in June, with friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia arranged for the March international break. Called up for both games, Otamendi spoke to reporters upon arriving in Argentina, addressing his future with the Albiceleste directly.

When asked about the call-up and his mindset heading into the World Cup, the 38-year-old was unambiguous about his plans: “After the World Cup, my time with the national team will officially come to an end. I’m happy, I’m enjoying the moment, and now it’s time to get to work.

When further pressed on whether he would return for the September international break to receive a farewell from the fans, Otamendi again left no room for doubt. “A cycle with the national team is closing; this will be my last World Cup, and after that, I’ll just be another fan,” he said, confirming that the tournament in North America will be his final appearance for the Albiceleste.

Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners Medal.

Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners Medal.

Set to experience his last World Cup alongside the man who has been his international teammate for so long, Otamendi was asked whether he and Messi speak about this final chapter together. “We don’t talk about that. We just live it when we get together; we live in the moment and enjoy the opportunity, the training grounds, and being together once again,” he replied.

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Adding a bittersweet note to his farewell tour, FIFA has confirmed that Otamendi will be required to serve a one-game suspension at the World Cup, stemming from a red card he received in Argentina’s final CONMEBOL qualifier against Ecuador. The ban means he will miss the Albiceleste’s group stage opener against Algeria on June 16, though the tournament itself, spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States, will undoubtedly serve as a fitting final stage for one of Argentina’s most decorated international defenders.

Messi, the only one left from the 2014 World Cup squad

Otamendi made his World Cup debut in 2010 at just 22 years old under Diego Maradona, launching a remarkable international career that has run in parallel with Messi’s for the best part of 16 years. Their first unforgettable shared moment came in Brazil in 2014, when Argentina reached the final on their rival’s home soil, only to fall in extra time to Germany in a match that left the nation heartbroken.

From that point, the journey was filled with highs and lows: consecutive Copa America final defeats, Messi’s brief retirement from international duty and subsequent return, a bruising early exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and then the golden era that brought the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, the Finalissima against Italy, and the crowning moment of the 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar.

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Head coach Alejandro Sabella and Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on with his team after being defeated by Germany 1-0.

Coach Alejandro Sabella and Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on with his team after being defeated by Germany 1-0.

Many of those 2014 squad members have already hung up their international boots, with Angel Di Maria being one of the last to do so, stepping away after the 2024 Copa America in the United States. Otamendi will follow that same path after the 2026 World Cup, and while Messi’s own future beyond the tournament remains undecided, the Inter Miami star will stand alone as the last surviving link to that squad from 12 years ago.

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