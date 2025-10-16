Argentina or Italy? Serie A star Matias Soule breaks silence on choosing between Messi’s team and the Azzurri

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 just a year away, most of the world’s top national teams have a fairly clear picture of the squad they’ll take to next summer’s tournament. Argentina is no exception, led by Lionel Messi and aiming to defend their title. However, there are still rising stars awaiting their opportunity — including Serie A standout Matias Soule, who is also being closely tracked by Italy.

The 22-year-old winger has been making a name for himself in Italian soccer, particularly since joining AS Roma. But his strong performances have not yet earned him a call-up from Lionel Scaloni to represent Argentina, fueling speculation that he might instead commit to the Azzurri.

In light of the growing rumors, Soule addressed the situation publicly and confirmed that the reports are true. “Italian Federation approached me twice,” the young star said, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X this week.

However, Matias was quick to reveal his answer to Italy’s proposal. “I thank them but I want to play for Argentina,” he said, making it clear that his decision remains firm despite the frustration of not being part of the squad for now. “I keep working and fighting to be part of Argentina squad.”

Alejandro Garnacho and Matias Souleduring a training session with Argentina.

Soule’s rise in Serie A

A product of Velez Sarsfield’s youth academy, Matias Soule moved to Italy at just 16 to join Juventus in early 2020. After a brief spell with the club’s youth teams, he made his professional debut during the 2021–22 season and went on to make 21 appearances and score one goal over two years.

However, limited opportunities with the Vecchia Signora led to a loan move to Frosinone, where he flourished with 11 goals in 39 matches. That breakout season earned him widespread attention in Serie A and prompted Roma to sign him in 2024 for $32 million. Since then, he has scored eight goals in 47 matches and established himself as a key player for the club.

Why Soule hasn’t broken into Argentina’s senior team

Despite his impressive form in Serie A — and the clear promise he has shown — Soule has yet to find a place in the Argentina national team. He was part of the 2023 U-20 World Cup squad and received a senior call-up in 2021, but has yet to make his official debut. In recent years, he hasn’t even been included in the squad by Scaloni.

This is largely due to the intense competition for his position. As a left-footed winger who prefers to play on the right flank, Soule’s role on the field directly overlaps with that of Lionel Messi. That makes his chances of cracking the lineup extremely slim — especially considering that other talented young players are facing the same dilemma.

In fact, just days ago, Scaloni was asked about Nicolas Paz and Franco Mastantuono — two emerging players who also occupy that position. “They’re young players who, at the moment, don’t have a place in the starting eleven,” the coach admitted.

That assessment also appears to apply to Soule. In response to recent rumors about a potential Italy call-up, Scaloni made his stance clear: “I don’t think it’s possible; he’s been in our sights for quite a while…We see him as the future of Argentina.”