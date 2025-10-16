Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SERIE A
Comments

Argentina or Italy? Serie A star Matias Soule breaks silence on choosing between Messi’s team and the Azzurri

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Matías Soulé of AS Roma.
© Alessandro Sabattini/Getty ImagesMatías Soulé of AS Roma.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 just a year away, most of the world’s top national teams have a fairly clear picture of the squad they’ll take to next summer’s tournament. Argentina is no exception, led by Lionel Messi and aiming to defend their title. However, there are still rising stars awaiting their opportunity — including Serie A standout Matias Soule, who is also being closely tracked by Italy.

The 22-year-old winger has been making a name for himself in Italian soccer, particularly since joining AS Roma. But his strong performances have not yet earned him a call-up from Lionel Scaloni to represent Argentina, fueling speculation that he might instead commit to the Azzurri.

In light of the growing rumors, Soule addressed the situation publicly and confirmed that the reports are true. “Italian Federation approached me twice,” the young star said, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X this week.

However, Matias was quick to reveal his answer to Italy’s proposal. “I thank them but I want to play for Argentina,” he said, making it clear that his decision remains firm despite the frustration of not being part of the squad for now. “I keep working and fighting to be part of Argentina squad.”

Alejandro Garnacho and Matias Souleduring a training session with Argentina.

Alejandro Garnacho and Matias Souleduring a training session with Argentina.

Soule’s rise in Serie A

A product of Velez Sarsfield’s youth academy, Matias Soule moved to Italy at just 16 to join Juventus in early 2020. After a brief spell with the club’s youth teams, he made his professional debut during the 2021–22 season and went on to make 21 appearances and score one goal over two years.

Advertisement
Argentina reach U-20 World Cup final: Messi’s $5 million Inter Miami teammate and other top-valued prospects

see also

Argentina reach U-20 World Cup final: Messi’s $5 million Inter Miami teammate and other top-valued prospects

However, limited opportunities with the Vecchia Signora led to a loan move to Frosinone, where he flourished with 11 goals in 39 matches. That breakout season earned him widespread attention in Serie A and prompted Roma to sign him in 2024 for $32 million. Since then, he has scored eight goals in 47 matches and established himself as a key player for the club.

Why Soule hasn’t broken into Argentina’s senior team

Despite his impressive form in Serie A — and the clear promise he has shown — Soule has yet to find a place in the Argentina national team. He was part of the 2023 U-20 World Cup squad and received a senior call-up in 2021, but has yet to make his official debut. In recent years, he hasn’t even been included in the squad by Scaloni.

This is largely due to the intense competition for his position. As a left-footed winger who prefers to play on the right flank, Soule’s role on the field directly overlaps with that of Lionel Messi. That makes his chances of cracking the lineup extremely slim — especially considering that other talented young players are facing the same dilemma.

Advertisement

In fact, just days ago, Scaloni was asked about Nicolas Paz and Franco Mastantuono — two emerging players who also occupy that position. “They’re young players who, at the moment, don’t have a place in the starting eleven,” the coach admitted.

That assessment also appears to apply to Soule. In response to recent rumors about a potential Italy call-up, Scaloni made his stance clear: “I don’t think it’s possible; he’s been in our sights for quite a while…We see him as the future of Argentina.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Could Matias Soule ditch Lionel Messi’s Argentina for Italy? Lionel Scaloni sets the record straight with eight-word claim

Could Matias Soule ditch Lionel Messi’s Argentina for Italy? Lionel Scaloni sets the record straight with eight-word claim

Roma star Matias Soule’s international future sparks debate as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni breaks his silence with an eight-word message that hints at the player’s decision.

How to watch Italy vs Israel match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Italy vs Israel match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Italy will face Israel in a crucial Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through several TV channels and streaming platforms.

How to watch Estonia vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Estonia vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Estonia face Italy in a Matchday 7 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through several TV and streaming platforms.

Lamine Yamal breaks into Forbes’ 2025 Top 10 highest-paid soccer players in list topped by Cristiano Ronaldo: Who else made it?

Lamine Yamal breaks into Forbes’ 2025 Top 10 highest-paid soccer players in list topped by Cristiano Ronaldo: Who else made it?

In a list topped by Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal has broken into Forbes’ Top 10 highest-paid soccer players of 2025.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo