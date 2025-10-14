Could Matias Soule ditch Lionel Messi’s Argentina for Italy? Lionel Scaloni sets the record straight with eight-word claim

The question on everyone’s mind in Argentina and Italy alike is whether Matias Soule, Roma’s rising star, could decide to avoid Lionel Messi‘s shadow and represent another nation. In a saga that has stirred emotions from Buenos Aires to Rome, Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni has now broken his silence — delivering a cryptic eight-word response that leaves little room for doubt.

Few players in Serie A have made as quick an impression this season as Matias Soule. Since his permanent move from Juventus to Roma in 2024, the forward has become one of the standout performers in the league, dazzling with his technical skill and creative flair. Yet, while his performances in Italy have earned him recognition across Europe, they have also sparked an unexpected international dilemma.

Soule, who holds dual Argentine and Italian citizenship, has yet to make a senior appearance for Argentina — something that keeps the door open for a possible switch to Italy. His agent, Martin Guastadisegno, recently fanned those flames in an interview with LaRoma24, where he openly discussed the legal possibility of his client wearing the Azzurri shirt.

“Mati is doing very well at the start of the season; he feels great at Roma,” the agent said. “His dream is to play in a World Cup. Everything is open at the moment, but I can tell you that he legally has the possibility of being called up by the Italian national team.”

Matías Soulé of AS Roma celebrates after scoring a goal.

Those words were enough to ignite a media storm. In Argentina, questions began to swirl over why a talent like Soule — long touted as one of the nation’s brightest young forwards — has yet to be given a single minute for La Albiceleste.

What did Scaloni say about Soule?

When asked about the situation during his pre-match press conference ahead of Argentina’s friendly against Puerto Rico, Lionel Scaloni’s expression said it all. Calm but firm, the 47-year-old coach made it clear that the Roma star remains firmly in his plans — and that any talk of an Italian switch is, in his view, misplaced.

“I don’t think it’s possible; he’s been in our sights for quite a while,” Scaloni said, as reported by TyC Sports. He then followed with his eight-word claim that sent a wave of reassurance through Argentine fans: “We see him as the future of Argentina.”

Those words may have been simple, but they carried enormous weight. For a player like Soule — who has long dreamt of following in Messi’s footsteps — the message was unmistakable: Argentina still sees him, still values him, and still plans for him to be part of the nation’s soccer future.

