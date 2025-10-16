Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal breaks into Forbes’ 2025 Top 10 highest-paid soccer players in list topped by Cristiano Ronaldo: Who else made it?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Lamine Yamal (R) of FC Barcelona.
Lamine Yamal’s breakout 2024–25 season has cemented his status as one of the brightest young talents in world soccer, and now, it’s paying off in a big way. In a list topped once again by Cristiano Ronaldo, the 18-year-old has officially entered Forbes’ exclusive Top 10 highest-paid players of 2025.

Throughout last season, Yamal reinforced his position as a generational talent, leading FC Barcelona to domestic dominance with a treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España titles. His performances, combined with his contract expiring next year, have prompted Barcelona to move quickly to secure the youngster’s long-term future with a new deal.

In Forbes’ newly released ranking of the highest-paid soccer players in 2025, Yamal’s inclusion has been one of the biggest surprises, coming in at No. 10 with total earnings of $43 million. Of that figure, $33 million comes from his on-field salary, while the remaining $10 million stems from endorsement deals and off-field ventures.

Yamal’s influence and marketability have exploded over the past year, as he’s become the face of several global brands. His sponsorship portfolio includes Adidas, Powerade, and Konami’s eFootball, and he recently added Beats by Dre, the audio brand founded by Dr. Dre, to his growing list of partners.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrating.

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list once again

Since joining Al Nassr in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the global face of Saudi Arabian football — a role that’s continued to expand his immense wealth. His latest contract renewal in June 2025 marked another massive milestone, with Bloomberg reporting that the Portuguese superstar has become the first soccer player to officially reach billionaire status.

For the 2025 Forbes ranking, Ronaldo once again holds the No. 1 spot, just as he did in 2024, with total earnings of $280 million: $230 million in salary from Al Nassr and $50 million from off-field ventures. With an ever-expanding portfolio that includes hotels, fitness gyms, luxury watches, and even a popular YouTube channel, CR7 remains a global brand far beyond the pitch.

Forbes’ Top 10 highest-paid soccer players of 2025

The Top 10 highest-paid soccer players of 2025, as released by Forbes, are as follows:

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr): $280 million
  2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): $130 million
  3. Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad): $104 million
  4. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): $95 million
  5. Erling Haaland (Manchester City): $80 million
  6. Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid): $60 million
  7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): $55 million
  8. Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr): $54 million
  9. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid): $44 million
  10. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): $43 million
