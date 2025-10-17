Robert Lewandowski at center of new Barcelona controversy as Poland coach ‘doesn’t understand’ his injury

Robert Lewandowski has found himself in the spotlight during the October international break after suffering a concerning injury that will sideline him for several key games. However, controversy erupted around the FC Barcelona striker when Poland head coach Jan Urban admitted he “doesn’t understand” the nature of Lewandowski’s injury.

Following the international window, FC Barcelona announced that Lewandowski had sustained a muscle tear in the biceps femoris of his left thigh, with his recovery time depending on how the injury evolves. The controversy deepened after it was revealed that the striker played Poland’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania with a bandage on the same area later reported as injured.

Adding further confusion to the situation, Poland manager Jan Urban spoke with Catalunya Ràdio about the issue, offering a blunt admission: “I’m surprised by Robert’s injury. It’s true that he felt something, but to me, with a muscle tear, it’s impossible to play. You can’t run at high speed — I don’t understand it. We agreed with the doctor, Robert, and I that if he felt any pain, he’d raise his hand and we’d make the substitution. But he held up without any problems until the end.”

Urban explained that he had rested the Barça player in the first friendly against New Zealand so he would be fresh for the qualifier against Lithuania. “He was in perfect condition; he didn’t play against New Zealand because we decided that. We wanted to give other players an opportunity. I was thinking maybe it was some scar tissue from the previous injury — I don’t know. I was a player; when there’s a muscle injury, you stop. I don’t understand this injury,” he added.

The Polish coach insisted he “would never risk a player’s health” and made it clear that Lewandowski remains a key part of his plans for the November international break. Still, his remarks have only fueled frustration and confusion within Barcelona, who now face a crucial run of games without one of their biggest stars.

Which games is Lewandowski expected to miss?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Lewandowski’s condition, one thing is clear: head coach Hansi Flick will be without one of his most important players for the foreseeable future. Given the nature of the injury, the recovery period is expected to last between four and six weeks.

Under this timeline, Lewandowski is set to miss between six and eight matches across La Liga and the Champions League. The most significant absences will come in Europe, with games against Olympiacos and Club Brugge, as well as El Clásico against Real Madrid on Sunday, October 26, a major setback that will likely force Flick to rethink his attacking options.