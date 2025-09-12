Argentina dealt major blow as Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso reveals Franco Mastantuono decision

During the September international break, Franco Mastantuono took major strides with the Argentina national team. He made his first start against Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers and, just a few days later, wore the iconic No. 10 shirt against Ecuador in Lionel Messi’s absence. Back with Real Madrid, however, the winger was the subject of a tough admission from head coach Xabi Alonso.

In recent days, speculation had grown around the possibility of Mastantuono being included in Argentina’s squad for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, set to be held in Chile from September 27 to October 19. However, participating in the tournament would mean missing several games for Real Madrid in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Asked about this possibility, Xabi Alonso was brutally honest. “If it depends on us, he stays with us,” the head coach said during Friday’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s match between Los Blancos and Real Sociedad.

Alonso’s brief yet decisive answer carries significant weight in forecasting what lies ahead for Mastantuono. The U-20 World Cup is not a mandatory release tournament under FIFA regulations, meaning clubs are not obliged to allow players to participate.

According to reports, the Argentine Football Association had hoped to negotiate with clubs to reach a friendly agreement that would allow them to field top talent for the tournament. With that in mind, they plan to send emissaries to Europe to meet with Real Madrid and other clubs in similar situations. However, given Alonso’s firm stance, the room for negotiation appears limited.

Mastantuono’s rising role at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso’s reluctance to release Mastantuono for the U-20 World Cup aligns with Real Madrid’s overall stance—and it’s understandable, considering the growing role the young Argentine winger has taken on since his arrival in Spain this summer.

At just 18 years old, Franco has quickly established himself within Alonso’s system, becoming one of the team’s primary attacking options. So far, Mastantuono has featured in every match for Real Madrid in the 2025–26 season.

He started on the bench in the La Liga opener against Osasuna, coming on for Brahim Diaz in the final 22 minutes. Just a week later, he earned a spot in the starting lineup—playing 63 minutes against Real Oviedo and 66 minutes against Mallorca, being subbed off for Diaz in both matches.

Argentina aim to reassert their dominance

It’s no surprise Argentina want Franco Mastantuono in the squad for the U-20 World Cup. The Real Madrid winger is considered one of the brightest young talents in world soccer and would be a key addition for head coach Diego Placente ahead of the tournament in Chile.

Argentina are looking to end an 18-year title drought at the U-20 level. Their last championship came in Canada 2007, when they lifted the trophy with a squad that included future stars like Sergio Agüero, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Romero, and Alejandro Papu Gomez.

They remain the most successful nation in U-20 World Cup history, with six titles: 1979 (led by Diego Armando Maradona), 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005 (with Lionel Messi), and 2007. Brazil is second in the rankings with five championships.

