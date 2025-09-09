Real Madrid reportedly make controversial decision ahead of Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony

On Monday, September 22, in Paris, the Ballon d’Or 2025 award ceremony will take place, organized by France Football magazine. As one of the most prestigious individual trophies in soccer, fans around the world will be watching closely. However, Real Madrid have reportedly made an eye-opening decision regarding the event.

“Real Madrid is not expected to be in Paris for the Ballon d’Or ceremony on September 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet,” L’Equipe confirmed on Tuesday. The decision stems from disagreements between the Spanish side and France Football, which began last year when the trophy was awarded to Manchester City’s Rodri.

At that time, Real Madrid were confident that Vinicius Junior would be chosen as the best player in the world, especially based on his performances during the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 title campaign. But upon learning that the Spanish midfielder would be the winner instead of Vini, Los Blancos decided to cancel their trip to Paris and did not attend the ceremony.

According to Marca, the French media outlet tried to reconcile with Real Madrid but was unsuccessful. “In recent months, France Football has tried to restore relations with the white club. A delegation from the French organization traveled to Madrid, but the meetings did not end successfully,” reported the Spanish newspaper.

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024.

Which Real Madrid players are nominated for the Ballon d’Or 2025?

Real Madrid’s absence at the Ballon d’Or ceremony will leave a significant void in the event. The squad includes many stars, among them three nominees for the best player of the year award.

Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham are among the 30 finalists for the trophy, although none are considered favorites. Instead, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal are seen as the frontrunners.

Additionally, other Real Madrid players are nominated in different categories. Thibaut Courtois is a finalist for the Yachine Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper of the year. Furthermore, Caroline Weir is among the finalists for the Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Real Madrid are the second club with the most Ballon d’Or trophies

The breakdown in relations between Real Madrid and France Football marks a rupture in a bond that has lasted for decades. Los Blancos are, alongside Barcelona, the club with the most Ballon d’Or trophies won by players from their squad in history, totaling 12.

Alfredo Di Stefano was the first Real Madrid player to win the trophy in 1957 and repeated the feat in 1959. He was followed by Raymond Kopa (1958), Luis Figo (2000), Ronaldo Nazario (2002), Fabio Cannavaro (2006), Cristiano Ronaldo (2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017), Luka Modric (2018), and Karim Benzema (2022).