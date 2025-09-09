Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
BALLON D'OR
Comments

Real Madrid reportedly make controversial decision ahead of Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

The Ballon d'Or trophy and Real Madrid winger Vinicius.
© Angel Martinez/Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesThe Ballon d'Or trophy and Real Madrid winger Vinicius.

On Monday, September 22, in Paris, the Ballon d’Or 2025 award ceremony will take place, organized by France Football magazine. As one of the most prestigious individual trophies in soccer, fans around the world will be watching closely. However, Real Madrid have reportedly made an eye-opening decision regarding the event.

“Real Madrid is not expected to be in Paris for the Ballon d’Or ceremony on September 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet,” L’Equipe confirmed on Tuesday. The decision stems from disagreements between the Spanish side and France Football, which began last year when the trophy was awarded to Manchester City’s Rodri.

At that time, Real Madrid were confident that Vinicius Junior would be chosen as the best player in the world, especially based on his performances during the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 title campaign. But upon learning that the Spanish midfielder would be the winner instead of Vini, Los Blancos decided to cancel their trip to Paris and did not attend the ceremony.

According to Marca, the French media outlet tried to reconcile with Real Madrid but was unsuccessful. “In recent months, France Football has tried to restore relations with the white club. A delegation from the French organization traveled to Madrid, but the meetings did not end successfully, reported the Spanish newspaper.

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024.

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024.

Which Real Madrid players are nominated for the Ballon d’Or 2025?

Real Madrid’s absence at the Ballon d’Or ceremony will leave a significant void in the event. The squad includes many stars, among them three nominees for the best player of the year award.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappé speaks on Ballon d’Or and Chooses Between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal

see also

Kylian Mbappé speaks on Ballon d’Or and Chooses Between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal

Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham are among the 30 finalists for the trophy, although none are considered favorites. Instead, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal are seen as the frontrunners.

Additionally, other Real Madrid players are nominated in different categories. Thibaut Courtois is a finalist for the Yachine Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper of the year. Furthermore, Caroline Weir is among the finalists for the Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Real Madrid are the second club with the most Ballon d’Or trophies

The breakdown in relations between Real Madrid and France Football marks a rupture in a bond that has lasted for decades. Los Blancos are, alongside Barcelona, the club with the most Ballon d’Or trophies won by players from their squad in history, totaling 12.

Advertisement

Alfredo Di Stefano was the first Real Madrid player to win the trophy in 1957 and repeated the feat in 1959. He was followed by Raymond Kopa (1958), Luis Figo (2000), Ronaldo Nazario (2002), Fabio Cannavaro (2006), Cristiano Ronaldo (2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017), Luka Modric (2018), and Karim Benzema (2022).

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
‘Unequal treatment’: Ancelotti sparks controversy over Brazil stars from Barcelona and Real Madrid

‘Unequal treatment’: Ancelotti sparks controversy over Brazil stars from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s first Brazil squad sparked debate after he excluded all Real Madrid stars but called up Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Report: Liverpool star could join Trent Alexander-Arnold in free transfer move to Real Madrid

Report: Liverpool star could join Trent Alexander-Arnold in free transfer move to Real Madrid

In a similar move to Trent Alexander-Arnold, reports surfaced that a Liverpool star could join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Kylian Mbappe delivers bold message on Real Madrid’s Champions League chances

Kylian Mbappe delivers bold message on Real Madrid’s Champions League chances

Kylian Mbappé is entering his second season with Real Madrid and has delivered a bold message about the team’s UEFA Champions League chances.

Erling Haaland nets five for Norway: How does he compare to Messi and Ronaldo on the international stage?

Erling Haaland nets five for Norway: How does he compare to Messi and Ronaldo on the international stage?

Erling Haaland delivered a masterclass for Norway, scoring five goals in the 11-1 victory over Moldavia, a performance that sparked comparisons with legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo