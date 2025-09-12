Cristiano Ronaldo to be joined by Barcelona gem? Al Nassr linked to player with €500 million release clause

Al Nassr appear determined to capture the Saudi Pro League title this season—something that has eluded them in recent years. To achieve that, they’ve brought in top-tier talent to surround Cristiano Ronaldo and strengthen the squad. Now, they’ve reportedly set their sights on a young Barcelona midfielder.

According to Mundo Deportivo, citing Saudi outlet Okaz, Al Nassr are interested in Marc Bernal. The 18-year-old midfielder is considered one of the brightest prospects in Barcelona’s youth system and has already featured for the senior team despite his age, making three appearances in the 2024–25 season.

It’s not surprising to see the Saudi club pursuing another Barcelona player, especially after signing Iñigo Martinez this summer. The Spanish defender had been an important figure for Los Blaugranas under head coach Hansi Flick last season, but the lucrative offer he received from Al Nassr was simply too good to pass up.

However, Bernal’s situation could unfold differently. The midfielder is nearing the end of his recovery from an ACL injury in his left knee, suffered in August 2024. Given that he is just beginning his career, a move to the Saudi Pro League seems incompatible with his long-term professional ambitions.

“Marc Bernal isn’t even considering a change of scenery,” Mundo Deportivo reported. “He received offers this summer that he didn’t even entertain. He wants to play, make up for lost time, and do it at Barça. He made that clear to the board and sporting department.”

How much is Marc Bernal worth?

Despite playing just three matches for Barcelona, Bernal is viewed as one of the most valuable players in the squad. His immense talent and pre-injury performances left a strong impression on the Catalan side, leading to a contract extension last year.

In September 2024, Barcelona announced a revised contract for Marc Bernal, which included a staggering €500 million ($586 million) release clause—designed to secure his future with the club. That contract runs until June 30, 2026, with an option to extend for three additional seasons.

The release clause reflects the high expectations Barcelona have for what Bernal can deliver on the pitch in the years ahead. Still, it’s clear he hasn’t yet reached that level of performance. That’s why the valuation by leading site Transfermarkt is far more modest—just €5 million.

How long do Al Nassr have to sign more players?

This summer, Al Nassr were active in the transfer market, undergoing a significant roster overhaul. The club parted ways with several key names including Aymeric Laporte, Otavio, and Jhon Duran, while adding superstar signings like Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, and Iñigo Martinez.

Although the main transfer window closed on September 9, Saudi Pro League clubs still have a brief window to add more talent. Until Sunday, September 21, they are allowed to register players under the age of 21.