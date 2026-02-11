Trending topics:
Antonio Rüdiger could define his future as Real Madrid star reportedly draws attention from three Premier League teams

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesAntonio Rudiger of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

After making a significant impact at Chelsea, Antonio Rüdiger established himself as the leader of Real Madrid‘s defense. His defensive prowess, strategic understanding, and experience played a crucial role in securing the 2024 UEFA Champions League title. However, he has faced a series of physical issues that have cast doubt on his future. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, he reportedly attracts interest from three Premier League teams.

According to TEAMtalk, Antonio Rüdiger has not yet received a new contract offer from Real Madrid, prompting the veteran to consider his future. As a result, he is reportedly open to a return to the Premier League. After shining at Chelsea, the German defender is well regarded by Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and West Ham as a potential leader of their backline. However, he has not reached an agreement with any of those clubs so far.

Even though he once became a key figure at Real Madrid, Rüdiger has suffered a torn lateral meniscus along with thigh and knee injuries that have affected his continuity over the past two seasons. In addition, the emergence of Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio has slowed down contract renewal talks, as the club is aiming to sign a younger replacement. Nonetheless, the veteran remains a key asset for coach Alvaro Arbeloa, covering Eder Militao’s injury.

Heading into the final stretch of the season, Real Madrid are aiming to help Antonio Rüdiger regain his best form, as he is coming off a knee injury and was benched in the previous match against Valencia. According to Diario AS, Los Blancos want the German to be in peak physical condition to face Benfica on February 17, as his experience could prove decisive alongside Dean Huijsen.

Real Madrid&#039;s Antonio Rudiger

Ivan Martin of Girona is tackled by Antonio Ruediger of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid reportedly chase a revolution in their defensive line

Although Real Madrid managed to dominate European soccer with Antonio Rüdiger and Éder Militão anchoring the defense, both players have dealt with serious physical issues that have limited the team’s overall performance. Moreover, the emergence of Raúl Asencio and Dean Huijsen has not been enough able to replicate the same defensive solidity. With this in mind, Los Blancos are reportedly planning a drastic overhaul of their backline.

Endrick makes final decision on Olympique Lyon, Real Madrid future after 2026 World Cup

see also

see also

Endrick makes final decision on Olympique Lyon, Real Madrid future after 2026 World Cup

According to Spanish media reports, Real Madrid are not only considering Rüdiger’s departure, but also those of David Alaba and Dani Carvajal. While they have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Nico Schlotterbeck ahead of Barcelona, Los Blancos would back the continuity of Trent Alexander-Arnold and David Jiménez at right-back. With this approach, the club aims to restore its defensive consistency.

