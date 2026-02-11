Hansi Flick’s Barcelona could lose main target as Real Madrid reportedly lead race for €50 million star

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona have looked significantly weakened defensively, as the departure of Iñigo Martínez has left a delicate gap at the back. In response, Hansi Flick is reportedly pushing for a marquee defensive signing valued at €50 million. However, the Blaugrana could face a major setback, as Real Madrid have reportedly taken the lead in the race for his transfer for the next season.

According to BILD, Nico Schlotterbeck remains open to the possibility of renewing his contract with Borussia Dortmund. However, he is not entirely convinced due to what he sees as the team’s lack of ambition, which keeps his departure as a strong possibility. In that context, the German defender is reportedly only considering Real Madrid as a potential destination ahead of the 2026–27 season, ruling out any chance of joining Hansi Flick at Barcelona.

Even though the German defender is one of Real Madrid’s top priorities to strengthen their back line, he would not come cheaply from Borussia Dortmund. With a contract running until 2027, the German club would demand between €40–50 million for his transfer. However, Los Blancos are not solely focused on the 26-year-old star, as they are also evaluating Ibrahima Konaté as a potential free agent, viewing him as a strong option for the future.

As no agreement has yet been reached over his signing, Barcelona still keep Schlotterbeck among their defensive options. Given their defensive weaknesses, they would reportedly be willing to pay the €40–50 million fee for his transfer, as Hansi Flick supposedly views him as an ideal fit. With several months ahead, the Blaugranas still have time to try to convince the German defender to join the club for the 2026–27 season.

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring a goal.

Not only Schlotterbeck: Barcelona reportedly target a Serie A star

Despite their interest in Nico Schlotterbeck, the growing pursuit from Real Madrid and the slow pace of negotiations have forced Barcelona to look towards other options to strengthen their defense. In their search for a left-sided center back, the Blaugranas have already turned their attention to a Serie A star as a potential reinforcement, pushing the possible arrival of the German defender into the background.

According to Matteo Moretto and José Álvarez on X (formerly Twitter), the Blaugrana have decided to prioritize the signing of Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan. With a contract running until 2028, the Italian could command a multimillion-dollar fee, as he is a key figure for his club. However, no negotiations have been opened between the two parties, creating uncertainty over his potential arrival, as Barcelona are reportedly in no rush to secure the deal.