Lionel Messi explains injury concerns that led Inter Miami to postpone Puerto Rico friendly

Inter Miami’s 2026 preseason had been going well, despite some administrative issues with certain players that prevented them from joining training under coach Javier Mascherano. However, that all changed on Wednesday, when news broke that Lionel Messi’s physical issues led to the postponement of the friendly against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.

Minutes after the Herons confirmed the news through their official social media accounts, Messi himself shared a video on Instagram explaining the reasons behind the sudden decision, just two days before the friendly.

“Hello everyone. I wanted to send this message to the people of Puerto Rico, both those who were going to come to the training and to the game,” Leo began. “The truth is that in the last match in Ecuador I finished with a discomfort, which is why I left before the match ended.”

The Argentine forward immediately added: “Together with the club and the organizers, it was decided to suspend this match, so I hope it can be rescheduled, that we can see each other, and that we can visit you soon.”

Finally, Messi closed his message with a warm greeting to the fans in Puerto Rico. “I want to send a big hug to all of you, and thank you for the love, because I know all the tickets were sold and we were going to see each other. I hope we can do it later. Sending you a big hug and all the best,” the Argentina star said.

New date set for Messi’s visit to Puerto Rico

Moments after sharing that message, Messi posted a new Instagram story with some great news for Puerto Rico fans: the rescheduled match against Independiente del Valle will now take place on Thursday, February 26, at Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium.

“Unfortunately, I got injured in the last match, but we were really looking forward to seeing you, so together with the club we found an alternative date to play in Puerto Rico,” Messi wrote alongside the announcement. “We know how excited you are to see an Inter Miami match, and it will be really nice to do it soon.”

