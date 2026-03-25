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Mohamed Salah overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo among Premier League greats, says legend Jamie Carragher

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United.
© Michael Regan/James Gill/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool and Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United.

After nine years, Mohamed Salah has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. While he had a contract through 2027, both parties reached an agreement for him to leave as a free agent. While his current season has drawn criticism, the Egyptian has left a historic legacy in the Premier League, prompting legend Jamie Carragher to rank him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the league’s history.

“In the pantheon of overseas attacking players to have excelled in England, only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah’s output and consistency. While many will argue the merits of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Bergkamp or Eric Cantona, none of them produced the same devastating numbers as consistently, season-after-season, as the Egyptian,” Carragher said, via The Telegraph.

Cristiano Ronaldo has built a legendary career, playing a central role in the GOAT debate. While he has won a Ballon d’Or and multiple Premier League titles, he made a far greater impact in LaLiga with Real Madrid, netting 450 goals and contributing 131 assists. In his six-year tenure at Manchester United, he tallied 145 goals and 73 assists, being frequently overtaken by Wayne Rooney.

While Cristiano has made a significant impact on soccer history, Salah has been more influential in the Premier League. He has become the highest-scoring foreign player with 191 goals and ranks fourth among all-time Premier League scorers, behind Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, and Alan Shearer. In addition to this, he led an historic era within Liverpool, winning multiple trophies.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah reigns as a transformative figure at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has become one of the most legendary figures in Liverpool’s history. Alongside Steve Gerrard, the Egyptian has emerged as the player with the greatest impact on the team’s recent modern era. He not only made his mark as a goal-scorer but was also part of the legendary attacking trio featuring Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané that competed with Manchester City for several years.

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Mohamed Salah’s replacement found as Liverpool reportedly chase Saudi Pro League star in major transfer push

While Firmino and Mané left the team, the Egyptian remained with the Reds, continuing to shine for several more seasons. In fact, Salah was the top scorer in the most recent Premier League season with 29 goals. As a result, he has demonstrated impressive consistency that has led Liverpool for nearly a decade, cementing his status as a true legend.

Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah experienced his peak performance in the Premier League, making history as a goalscorer and at Liverpool FC. Moreover, the Egyptian played a key role in lifting the Reds from a difficult period to becoming one of the top teams in England.

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