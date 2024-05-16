It seems like Real Madrid will shatter many records on their way to accepting the La Liga championship trophy under Carlo Ancelotti.

With the help of the Italian manager, the team has already won the Spanish Cup, and La Liga, and advanced to the Champions League Final this season. Earning a seventh league victory overall, this was Ancelotti’s second time winning La Liga.

So, almost, but not quite, will it be remembered as their finest season. Los Blancos already have the title in their grasp, but it still hasn’t satisfied their ravenous appetite. Their most recent match was meaningless, but they still managed to pull off their greatest triumph of the season, a 5-0 win against Alves.

The 64-year-old manager, on the other hand, ranked his 2023-24 championship as his finest league season to date. “Without a doubt, it is my best league,” he told media. “We have won the league with merit. They have waited for our puncture and there has not been one. Now we have to continue.”

Ancelotti helps shatter a 112-year-old record at Real Madrid

Curiously, data and statistics support his argument. The Spanish powerhouses set several milestones on their route to the championship; the most impressive of which was their best-ever league total of 20 clean sheets.

In their encounter against Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Whites set a new record. Ancelotti‘s squad has now preserved a clean sheet 20 times this season. Their 19 clean sheets in the 2019-20, 1987-88, and 1986-87 seasons were the greatest in the club’s 122-year existence. Now these have been surpassed.

“It is a very significant fact that rewards collective work. A big part of this team’s success is there,” Ancelotti stressed after the game.

Also, they have only let in 22 goals all season. In the history of La Liga with 18 or more clubs (34 matchdays), they have a chance to finish with the fewest goals allowed. Both the 1982-83 and 2019-20 Madrid teams had the greatest record with 25 allowed goals in 34 games.

Close numbers to Mourinho’s era

Moreover, with a victory in their last game, the team has a shot at 99 points, Diario AS add. It will be one point fewer than its best-ever total of 100 points, achieved in the 2011-12 season under Jose Mourinho.

While playing against the Blue and Whites, Madrid tied their record for the longest league winning streak ever. The Spanish powerhouses have broken the record for most consecutive games without a loss, which dates back to April 1989.

With their current streak, they have won 24 games and drawn just six. The run began on 27 September 2023. The 36th league title is due in large part to this stellar record.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the offensive department, the Whites attackers haven’t let up. A total of 18 players have scored this season, with 14 of them coming in the Spanish league alone. Only Militao, Nacho, and Alaba from the first squad have failed to find the back of the net this season.

Vinicius, Bellingham, Joselu, Rodrygo, and Brahim are the five players who have scored 10 goals thus far in the season. And among the league’s scorers with two digits, three names stand out: Bellingham (19), Vinicius (15), and Rodrygo (10). In fact, except for their season opener against Rayo Vallecano, Ancelotti’s players have scored in every game this campaign.

