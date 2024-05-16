Germany national team manager Julian Nagelsmann has officially unveiled his squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament. The coach recently resisted the chance to rejoin Bayern Munich to remain with the DFB. As Nagelsmann has plenty of quality players to pick from, he was forced to make some tough decisions.

Germany will head into the Euros as one of the favorites to lift the trophy later this summer. England and France are the most complete teams in the tournament. Nevertheless, Nagelsmann’s group will have an advantage as the host. The complete Euro 2024 schedule is set to take place in Germany between June 14th and July 14th. The hosts will start the tournament by facing Scotland in Munich.

Veteran trio to lead Germany squad at Euro 2024

Leading Germany at the Euros will be perennial DFB mainstays Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, and Thomas Muller. The Real Madrid midfielder previously announced his retirement from international play, but ultimately changed his mind in March after direct talks with Nagelsmann.

Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger and Jonathan Tah lead a formidable defensive group at the tournament. Along with Kross, the Germany boss will also have several big stars to fill out his midfield. This stellar group particularly consists of Ilkay Gundogan, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Leroy Sane.

Up front, Arsenal star Kai Havertz will likely be the focal point of Nagelsmann’s attack. The versatile player can, however, fit in various positions within the starting XI. Muller, now 34, has not started many international matches in recent months. Much like his time at Bayern, he may serve the role of a super substitute. Along with the talented tandem, Niclas Fullkrug and Deniz Undav are also capable center forwards as well.

Hummels, Goretzka headline DFB roster omissions

While much of the German squad is fairly straightforward, Nagelsmann did have to leave some stars off of the team. Perhaps the most notable omission from the team was Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.

The center-back has been a key figure in his club’s impressive UEFA Champions League journey. Along with Hummels, fellow Dortmund stars such as Niklas Sule and Julian Brandt failed to feature. Nagelsmann did not pick Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka either.

Injuries rule out several sure-fire players in the Germany squad. Nagelsmann could not select Serge Gnabry or Timo Werner due to recent setbacks. The Bayern winger unfortunately suffered a significant hamstring injury during a matchup with Real. Werner also picked up a similar hamstring issue in recent weeks as well.

Full Germany national team squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alex Nubel (Stuttgart), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart).

PHOTOS: IMAGO