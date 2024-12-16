Real Madrid, in their pursuit of bolstering the right-back position, have been consistently linked with a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent months. Fresh reports now indicate that Los Blancos are prepared to wait for the Liverpool star, who has reportedly turned down three contract renewal offers from the Merseyside club.

The Spanish giants are currently grappling with a severe injury crisis, particularly affecting the right-back role. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao have been ruled out for the rest of the season with ACL injuries, leaving Lucas Vazquez as the only natural option. However, Vazquez recently suffered a less severe adductor injury, further complicating Real Madrid’s situation.

Despite these struggles, Spanish outlet AS reports that Real Madrid do not intend to sign a right-back during the winter transfer window. Instead, the club plans to adopt a patient approach and move for Alexander-Arnold when his Liverpool contract expires in June 2025.

The 25-year-old England international, whose current deal runs until the summer of 2025, has yet to agree on an extension at Anfield. According to Marca, Alexander-Arnold has already turned down three renewal offers, fueling speculation of a potential switch to the Spanish capital.

This approach mirrors Real Madrid’s strategy for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, whose contract also nears expiration. Los Blancos remain optimistic about securing both Alexander-Arnold and Davies in the summer, with the Canadian left-back being seen as an even more attainable target.

Real Madrid’s right-back crisis

With Carvajal and Militao sidelined, Lucas Vazquez remains the only senior player naturally suited for the right-back role. However, his form has been inconsistent, and a recent injury has only worsened the team’s predicament. During his absence, coach Carlo Ancelotti turned to Federico Valverde, whose versatility allows him to fill the gap, though at the cost of weakening Madrid’s midfield—a position where his qualities are most impactful.

Vázquez’s performances have also raised concerns. Statistically, his current defensive numbers are his weakest in three seasons. The fragility of Madrid’s right flank was particularly exposed in two critical matches: El Clasico, where Jude Bellingham frequently had to support him against Raphinha, and the 3-1 loss to Milan, where Rafael Leao dominated their duel.

Youth options emerge, but experience lacks

In the absence of senior alternatives, Madrid’s academy has offered limited but promising options. Carlo Ancelotti has experimented with a few Castilla players, including Loren Aguado (three first-team call-ups, most recently against Rayo Vallecano), David Jimenez (one call-up against Alaves), and Jesus Fortea, considered the brightest right-back prospect in Madrid’s youth ranks.

Ancelotti has also improvised by shifting players into unfamiliar roles. Against Atalanta, center-back Raul Asencio filled in at right-back, tasked with marking Ademola Lookman. While serviceable, such makeshift solutions underscore the urgency for a long-term fix.