This Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Flamengo on penalties thanks to an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Matvey Safonov after the match finished 1–1 in regulation, capturing the Intercontinental Cup. It marked the sixth trophy of the year for the French club, a feat rarely seen in the history of soccer.

Over the course of the year, PSG swept every domestic trophy available: the 2024–25 Coupe de France, the 2024–25 Ligue 1 title, and the 2025 Trophee des Champions. On the continental stage, they lifted the UEFA Champions League, which earned them a place in the UEFA Super Cup—where they defeated Europa League champions Tottenham—and ultimately the Intercontinental Cup.

An achievement of this magnitude has only been accomplished twice before in soccer history. The first came in 2009, when Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona dominated Spain and Europe by winning every competition they entered. Later that year, they also captured the FIFA Club World Cup, which at the time was held annually and is considered the predecessor of the current Intercontinental Cup.

The same path was followed by Bayern Munich in 2020. The German side won all three domestic trophies and added the two major European titles, earning qualification for the Club World Cup. That tournament, however, was played in early 2021 due to calendar adjustments caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique.

PSG came close to a septuple

The sextuple refers to a club winning the six trophies it competes for during a single calendar year. Some of those titles—such as the Super Cup or the Intercontinental Cup—require winning another competition beforehand in order to qualify, which adds an extra layer of difficulty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Matvey Safonov leads PSG to 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup victory vs Flamengo in intense showdown

However, the organization of competitions in each country, as well as the calendar year itself, means the total number of tournaments a club plays can vary. For example, while teams in Spain compete in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, clubs in England play in the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the EFL Cup (also known as the Carabao Cup), giving them the opportunity to add an extra trophy.

In addition, beginning in 2025, the FIFA Club World Cup was introduced in an expanded 32-team format. As a tournament held every four years, it will exceptionally allow certain clubs to increase the total number of titles they can win in a single calendar year.

Paris Saint-Germain had that opportunity this summer in the United States and came very close to lifting that trophy as well. Luis Enrique’s team advanced convincingly all the way to the final, but there they were defeated 3–0 by Chelsea, ending their chance to become the first club ever to achieve a septuple.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also PSG TV Schedule: View Paris Saint-Germain Games On TV

Luis Enrique knows what it takes to win multiple titles

A large part of Paris Saint-Germain’s success this year can be attributed to the influence of Luis Enrique. The coach led the French club to break its historic European drought and continues to guide the team toward titles it had never won before.

While Luis Enrique had never achieved a sextuple in his coaching career, he already had significant experience winning multiple trophies in a single season. During his time in charge of Barcelona, he captured a quintuple by winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. Only a defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup prevented him from completing the sextuple at that time.