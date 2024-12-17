Lionel Messi‘s performance at the FIFA The Best awards ceremony in 2024 was far from his best. The Argentine star, currently playing for Inter Miami, saw the next generation of soccer talent rise to prominence, leaving him considerably behind in the race for the coveted award.

Despite being 36 and in the twilight of his illustrious career, Messi’s continued inclusion amongst the nominees for the most prestigious individual awards in football speaks volumes. His impact on Inter Miami and the Argentinian national team has been undeniable.

He led both teams to significant success in 2024, with the Argentinian national team once again providing the pinnacle of his achievements: winning the Copa América.

Messi’s previous wins in 2019, 2022, and 2023 cemented his place atop the all-time winners’ list with three awards – one more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

A changing of the guard

However, this year marked a significant shift. The former Barcelona star finished sixth out of ten potential winners, according to FIFA’s official announcement. This result clearly indicates the emergence of new stars in the world of soccer.

The top spot went to Brazilian sensation Vinícius Júnior, with Rodri and Jude Bellingham rounding out the podium. The rest of the top 10 included Dani Carvajal, Lamine Yamal, Toni Kroos, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Florian Wirtz.

A look back at winners

The 2024 award continues the history of The Best award for Men’s players: