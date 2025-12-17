Paris Saint-Germain captured the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup by defeating Flamengo in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw through regulation and extra time. In the decisive shootout, backup goalkeeper Matvey Safonov emerged as the hero for the Parisian side, saving four consecutive penalties to secure the trophy.

In a heated contest, PSG opened the scoring when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia capitalized on a rebound off goalkeeper Agustín Rossi to score in the 38th minute. Flamengo responded after a foul in the box on Giorgian de Arrascaeta, with former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho calmly converting the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

With neither team able to find a winner, the match went to extra time and was ultimately decided by penalties. Nicolás De la Cruz converted Flamengo’s first attempt, while Vitinha answered for PSG. That set the stage for Safonov, the understudy to Lucas Chevalier, to become the unexpected star of the night.

Saúl Ñíguez stepped up next but saw his effort denied by Safonov. Ousmane Dembélé then missed for PSG, briefly keeping Flamengo alive, but the Russian goalkeeper rose again to stop Pedro’s attempt and swing momentum back in PSG’s favor.

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate during the penalty shoot out.

After Nuno Mendes put PSG ahead 2-1, Léo Pereira tried to beat Safonov by shooting down the middle, but the keeper stood his ground for another save. Bradley Barcola then missed after a strong stop by Rossi, giving Flamengo hope, but when Luiz Araújo took the fifth penalty, Safonov sealed a historic performance with his fourth straight save, crowning PSG Intercontinental Cup champions for the first time in the team’s history.

Safanov’s historic display

With Safonov featuring in just three of PSG’s first 23 matches of the 2025-26 season, expectations were modest for the Russian goalkeeper heading into the final. Instead, he delivered a performance for the ages, emerging as the decisive figure in PSG’s triumph. His heroics not only secured the Intercontinental Cup but also helped the club complete a historic sextuple.

By stopping four penalties, Matvey Safonov joined an elite group of goalkeepers to achieve such a feat in a single shootout. The overall record for most penalties saved in one match belongs to Daniel Batz, though one of those saves came during regulation. Helmuth Duckadam, Uwe Kamps, Leandro Brey, and now Safonov share a unique place in soccer history as the only goalkeepers to record four saves in a penalty shootout.