Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Intercontinental Cup
Comments

Matvey Safonov becomes PSG hero with four straight penalty saves vs. Flamengo in Intercontinental Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Matvey Safonov of Paris Saint-Germain is mobbed his teammates after they win the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025.
© Getty ImagesMatvey Safonov of Paris Saint-Germain is mobbed his teammates after they win the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025.

Paris Saint-Germain captured the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup by defeating Flamengo in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw through regulation and extra time. In the decisive shootout, backup goalkeeper Matvey Safonov emerged as the hero for the Parisian side, saving four consecutive penalties to secure the trophy.

In a heated contest, PSG opened the scoring when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia capitalized on a rebound off goalkeeper Agustín Rossi to score in the 38th minute. Flamengo responded after a foul in the box on Giorgian de Arrascaeta, with former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho calmly converting the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

With neither team able to find a winner, the match went to extra time and was ultimately decided by penalties. Nicolás De la Cruz converted Flamengo’s first attempt, while Vitinha answered for PSG. That set the stage for Safonov, the understudy to Lucas Chevalier, to become the unexpected star of the night.

Saúl Ñíguez stepped up next but saw his effort denied by Safonov. Ousmane Dembélé then missed for PSG, briefly keeping Flamengo alive, but the Russian goalkeeper rose again to stop Pedro’s attempt and swing momentum back in PSG’s favor.

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate during the penalty shoot out.

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate during the penalty shoot out.

After Nuno Mendes put PSG ahead 2-1, Léo Pereira tried to beat Safonov by shooting down the middle, but the keeper stood his ground for another save. Bradley Barcola then missed after a strong stop by Rossi, giving Flamengo hope, but when Luiz Araújo took the fifth penalty, Safonov sealed a historic performance with his fourth straight save, crowning PSG Intercontinental Cup champions for the first time in the team’s history.

Advertisement
Matvey Safonov leads PSG to 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup victory vs Flamengo in intense showdown

see also

Matvey Safonov leads PSG to 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup victory vs Flamengo in intense showdown

Safanov’s historic display

With Safonov featuring in just three of PSG’s first 23 matches of the 2025-26 season, expectations were modest for the Russian goalkeeper heading into the final. Instead, he delivered a performance for the ages, emerging as the decisive figure in PSG’s triumph. His heroics not only secured the Intercontinental Cup but also helped the club complete a historic sextuple.

By stopping four penalties, Matvey Safonov joined an elite group of goalkeepers to achieve such a feat in a single shootout. The overall record for most penalties saved in one match belongs to Daniel Batz, though one of those saves came during regulation. Helmuth Duckadam, Uwe Kamps, Leandro Brey, and now Safonov share a unique place in soccer history as the only goalkeepers to record four saves in a penalty shootout.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
PSG complete sextuple with Intercontinental Cup title: Which other European clubs have done it?

PSG complete sextuple with Intercontinental Cup title: Which other European clubs have done it?

With their victory over Flamengo in the Intercontinental Cup final, Paris Saint-Germain secured the sixth title of their calendar year.

PSG vs. Flamengo: Ousmane Dembele’s side could still steal ‘world champion’ status from Chelsea, and FIFA is all to blame

PSG vs. Flamengo: Ousmane Dembele’s side could still steal ‘world champion’ status from Chelsea, and FIFA is all to blame

There is confusion, debate, and curiosity around what this match actually represents — and how PSG could still claim a form of global supremacy despite another club officially holding soccer’s highest crown.

Matvey Safonov leads PSG to 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup victory vs Flamengo in intense showdown

Matvey Safonov leads PSG to 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup victory vs Flamengo in intense showdown

With a heroic performance of Matvey Safonov, PSG defeated Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, edging their name in the soccer history with their impressive sextuple and becoming the most dominant French side of the recent years.

Spain World Cup champion rejected David Beckham’s offer to join Inter Miami before Lionel Messi era

Spain World Cup champion rejected David Beckham’s offer to join Inter Miami before Lionel Messi era

Prior to the beginning of the Lionel Messi era, a Spain World Cup champion revealed that he rejected David Beckham's offer to join Inter Miami.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo