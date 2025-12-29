Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo could get a defensive boost: Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger drawing Al Nassr interest along with three European sides

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Cristiano Ronaldo is experiencing remarkable consistency at Al Nassr, a departure from previous seasons, as the club remains unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League. Despite this success, they are keen on bolstering their defense, targeting Antonio Rüdiger, who could depart Real Madrid as a free agent. However, the German star also attracts interest from three European clubs as they prepare for the 2026–27 season.

While the arrival of Iñigo Martínez has been a clear success, Al Nassr currently have only him and Mohamed Simakan as top-level options. In this context, Diario AS reports that Antonio Rüdiger has emerged as a potential free-agent reinforcement from Real Madrid, although he faces competition from major European sides as PSG, Chelsea, and Galatasaray have also surfaced as strong candidates to secure his signing as well.

Rüdiger’s possible arrival would present significant tactical alternatives for head coach Jorge Jesus. Rather than displacing Iñigo or Simakan, Rüdiger could enable the team to adopt a back three, enhancing defensive solidity and their ability to press high up the pitch—an area where the 32-year-old excels. For now, Al Nassr maintain interest without making a decisive move, while PSG, Chelsea, and Galatasaray are actively pursuing his signature.

As reported by Özgür Sancar in Diario AS, PSG coach Luis Enrique believes the arrival of Antonio Rüdiger could be a game-changer. Despite his recovery from a significant injury, his experience would greatly benefit the young roster. Chelsea also see Rüdiger’s potential to enhance their defensive solidity, making his return to England highly likely. Meanwhile, Galatasaray are actively monitoring the 32-year-old’s situation, eager to secure his talents.

Not only Rudiger: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr chase more reinforcements

While Rüdiger presents a clear opportunity to bolster the defense, Al Nassr are not solely fixated on the German. In their quest to enhance the squad and maximize Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact, the club is also targeting two pivotal midfield reinforcements, underscoring the pressing need to add solidity to a midfield currently reliant almost exclusively on Marcelo Brozović and Angelo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr breaks incredible Saudi Pro League record after win over Al Okhdood

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr breaks incredible Saudi Pro League record after win over Al Okhdood

According to Ali Al-Mohsen, CEO of Al-Khaleej Club, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is looking to secure the signing of Murad Al Hawsawi in January 2026, following his standout performances in the Saudi Pro League. Alongside him, Gerson of Zenit FC has also emerged as a strong candidate to reinforce the squad at the request of head coach Jorge Jesus, reported by Sultan Alotaibi. With these two additions, Al Nassr aim to gain significantly more stability in the midfield.

