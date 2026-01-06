Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo intervenes: Al-Nassr targets shock Real Madrid name at his request, but it's not Vinicius

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence in Saudi Arabia continues to grow, and once again, it is stretching far beyond the pitch. While speculation around Vinicius Junior has dominated headlines amid uncertainty at Real Madrid, a very different name has quietly emerged in Riyadh. This time, the push is not for a winger or a headline-grabbing attacker, but for a defensive leader — a move that could reshape Al-Nassr’s ambitions and underline how deeply Ronaldo is now involved in shaping the club’s future.

With Cristiano Ronaldo determined to surround himself with proven winners and Vinicius facing unresolved contract questions in Madrid, attention has shifted toward a surprising Real Madrid regular whose situation is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

The player Ronaldo is pushing Al-Nassr to sign is Antonio Rudiger, a cornerstone of Real Madrid’s defense over the past few seasons. The German center-back joined the Spanish giant in 2022 after leaving Chelsea and quickly established himself as a leader at the back, combining physical dominance with elite-level experience.

However, Rudiger’s contract situation has become a growing concern. His current deal runs toward its final phase, and without a renewal, he would become a free agent in the summer of 2026. According to reports from Fichajes, talks over an extension have stalled, triggering serious interest from outside Spain — particularly from Saudi Arabia.

Los Blancos’ stance is shaped less by performance and more by policy. The club has long resisted offering long-term contracts to players over 30, preferring to prioritize medium- and long-term squad planning. Rudiger, who turns 33 in March, falls directly into that category.

Why Al-Nassr is ready to strike

For Al-Nassr, the situation represents a rare opportunity. The Saudi club is actively seeking to strengthen its defensive line and sees Rudiger as a ready-made leader who could deliver an immediate upgrade. Reports suggest that a financially powerful offer is being prepared in Riyadh, one that most European clubs would struggle to match.

The proposed package includes a top-tier salary and a central role within Al-Nassr’s sporting project, underlining how highly the defender is valued. This aggressive stance fits into a broader Saudi Pro League strategy: targeting elite players who are still competitive at the highest level.

Antonio Rudiger #22 of Real Madrid C. F.

Antonio Rudiger #22 of Real Madrid C. F.

Ronaldo’s decisive role behind the scenes

This is where Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence becomes decisive. Sources cited by Fichajes claim that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has personally recommended Rudiger’s signing, convinced that the defender would provide an “immediate quality boost” to Al-Nassr’s back line.

Ronaldo’s authority within the club extends far beyond matchdays. He is deeply involved in strategic planning, and several high-profile signings in recent seasons have followed his advice. The logic is simple: Ronaldo wants proven winners around him as Al-Nassr chases both domestic dominance and continental success.

The Portuguese star has faced Rudiger multiple times on the international stage and is said to hold enormous respect for the German’s physicality, mentality, and big-game presence. With Ronaldo under contract in Riyadh until 2027, his presence alone could be a decisive factor if Rudiger chooses between staying in Europe or embarking on a new chapter.

