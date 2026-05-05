2026 World Cup coverage by FOX Sports features Ibrahimović, Henry, Donovan, Schmeichel, Seedorf, Chicharito and Lowe

The media coverage of the 2026 World Cup looks to be crowded with huge names at FOX Sports. This list of legends includes Zlatan Ibrahimović, Thierry Henry, Landon Donovan, Peter Schmeichel, Clarence Seedorf, Chicharito Hernández and Rebecca Lowe among the main names.

Their presence is part of a group of analysts that are going to work from the studios. The latest to join the team was Schmeichel, who had a great career as the goalkeeper of the historic Manchester United team that won the treble under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Schmeichel said: “I’m so happy to be joining the FOX Sports team again for this special FIFA World Cup and can’t wait for the opening match on June 11. Between all the fans that will be present and the amazing atmospheres, I’m looking forward to experiencing everything the tournament brings with it and sharing my insights with viewers.”

The live commentary teams

As for the live action that fans are going to hear when watching matches, the teams that are going to have that role have also been confirmed. In total, nine pairings have been announced to call the matches on site.

FOX Sports reported that they are covering 104 matches live in the stadiums, traveling across the three host countries in 16 cities, as the specific assignment remains to be seen when the action gets closer.

The pairings of play-by-play and match analyst are Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves, Derek Rae and Robert Green, Ian Crocker and Danny Higginbotham, Ian Darke and Landon Donovan, Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton, John Strong and Stu Holden, JP Dellacamera and Lori Lindsey, Mark Scott and Cobi Jones, and Tyler Terens and Maurice Edu.

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Reporters, at-large and rule specialist roles

To complement the teams, there are even more analysts. The reporters announced are Alex Aljoe, Geoff Shreeves, Jenny Taft, Katie Shanahan and Natalie Gedra. Tom Rinaldi will have the at-large role, while the rule analysts are Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg.