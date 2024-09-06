Liverpool’s star forward Mohamed Salah has reportedly decided that he wants to remain at Anfield beyond this season. The veteran is reportedly ready to prolong his time with the Reds, ending talk of a possible Saudi Arabia move. Yet, he is entering the last year of his contract at Anfield.

Under the guidance of new head coach Arne Slot, the 32-year-old has continued to shine in Liverpool’s attack. His start to the new Premier League campaign has been nothing short of sensational. The Egyptian forward already registered three goals and three assists in the first three matches. Salah’s most recent contribution came in a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. He scored once and assisted twice, helping Liverpool maintain their perfect start to the season.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Salah has become an integral part of the team. His stint at Liverpool has yielded an incredible 214 goals in 352 appearances. His performances have made him one of the Premier League’s all-time greats. Thus, his value remains as high as ever as the club chases domestic and European glory under Slot’s leadership.

Avoiding Saudi Arabia’s allure

Despite his stellar form, speculation about Salah’s future has grown due to his contract situation. Various media have long linked the Liverpool talisman with a move to the Saudi Pro League. This trend has seen several high-profile players, including his former teammate Sadio Mane, move to the Middle East. However, reports suggest that Salah is keen to avoid what he perceives as a potential decline in his career by moving to Saudi Arabia.

According to the Liverpool Echo, he is “desperate” to avoid falling into obscurity in the Saudi league. Mane’s reputation has reportedly diminished after his move to Al-Nassr. The Senegalese forward, who once thrived alongside Salah at Anfield, has seen limited success in Saudi Arabia. He scored 13 goals in 32 appearances, but he lives in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo. This experience has reportedly deterred Salah from considering a similar move.

Contract situation makes Liverpool stay questionable for Salah

Salah’s current contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, and he could leave as a free agent next summer if new terms are not agreed upon. Despite his desire to stay, the Anfield outfit has yet to initiate formal talks about a contract extension. However, there is optimism that the club will open negotiations shortly, to reach an agreement before the January transfer window.

Liverpool are eager to avoid a situation where Salah enters the final six months of his contract, allowing him to negotiate with clubs outside of England. If no deal is reached by January 1, Salah, along with key teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, could start discussions with foreign clubs about potential pre-contract agreements, leaving Liverpool at risk of losing their star players.

Football Insider says that the Reds are keen to resolve Salah’s contract situation swiftly, with the club’s hierarchy aiming to secure a new deal before the end of the year. This would prevent the superstar from being swayed by lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League or other European clubs.

PHOTOS: IMAGO