The summer transfer window was a roller coaster of emotions for Real Madrid; the club signed Kylian Mbappe and acquired Endrick, a promising young player from Brazil.

Mbappe has had an easy time adjusting to life in Spain and getting plenty of playing time.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian youngster has had a tough time getting any playing time at all. On the other hand, Endrick has scored just once in his 27 minutes across four games.

At just 18, Endrick arrived at Real Madrid with high expectations, touted as one of the brightest young talents.

However, his start in Spain has been anything but easy. Despite his undeniable potential, Endrick has found himself on the fringes of the squad; watching from the bench as more established stars like Mbappe, Vinicius, and Rodrygo take center stage.

In his limited appearances, the teenager has already made an impact; scoring in a brief four-minute cameo during Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid. However, his lack of consistent game time has raised concerns; with many wondering when the young star will be given a real chance to shine.

What did Brazil coach Dorival say about Endrick?

Despite his struggles for minutes at Real Madrid, Endrick has found support in Brazil’s national team coach, Dorival. As the youngster represents Brazil on international duty, Dorival expressed full confidence in the young forward’s ability to perform.

Speaking to the media, the 62-year-old addressed the player’s situation; defending the player’s readiness to contribute to the national team despite his limited playing time in Spain.

“Endrick, without being a starter in one of the best teams in world football, has the credentials to start for the national team and play the 90 minutes”, he said; emphasizing the young star’s talent and potential.

The experienced coach acknowledged that the season was still in its early stages and urged patience; not just for Endrick but for other young players like Estevao, another rising star in the squad. Dorival reminded everyone that high expectations often accompany young players. However, they need time to develop and adapt, especially in challenging environments like Los Blancos.

Unused sub despite recent backing

The stakes are high for Brazil heading into their upcoming qualifiers. The Seleção are currently sitting in a precarious position, clinging to fourth place in the South American World Cup qualifying standings with just three wins in seven games. Argentina lead the pack with 18 points, while Uruguay and Colombia sit ahead of Brazil in the race for qualification.

With Brazil’s poor form in the qualifiers, their matches against Ecuador and Paraguay are seen as must-win games to avoid falling further behind. Dorival Júnior acknowledged the pressure on the team but remained confident in the potential of his young squad, including Endrick.

This is especially true in light of their recent quarterfinal exit in the 2024 Copa América at the hands of Uruguay. The team is in desperate need of positive results, and Dorival’s faith in Endrick suggests that the young forward could play a key role in helping the Green-Yellow turn their fortunes around.

Despite being recalled to the Canarinho, Endrick remained an unused substitute in Brazil’s recent 1-0 victory over Ecuador. However, his inclusion in the squad is a testament to the belief that the manager and the Brazilian Football Confederation have in his abilities.

