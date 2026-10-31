Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Projected lineups for AC Milan vs Inter Milan in 2026-27 Serie A Derby della Madonnina

The Milan derby arrives with both sides unbeaten in their last two league outings, setting up a genuine test of form between the city rivals. For this big match, Christian Pulisic is expected to start in attack for the Rossoneri.

AC Milan split their last three matches, beating Atalanta 3-2 on October 18 and Udinese 2-0 on October 25 before falling 4-2 to Bologna on October 28. That defeat snapped their momentum heading into this fixture and exposed some defensive issues that Ruben Amorim will need to address. A win here would go a long way toward steadying the ship after that result.

Inter Milan head into the derby on a three-game winning run, following a 3-1 win over Bologna on October 17 with back-to-back victories against Fiorentina and Venezia FC. Cristian Chivu’s side beat Fiorentina 2-1 on October 25 and closed out October with a 2-0 win over Venezia FC on October 28. That run of results has them arriving with clear momentum and a chance to put pressure on their city rivals in the table.

AC Milan projected lineup

Amorim sets AC Milan up in a 4-2-3-1 with Mike Maignan behind a back four of Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic and Davide Bartesaghi. Adrien Rabiot and Luka Modric anchor midfield, giving the side experience and passing range through the center. Ahead of them, Christian Pulisic, Omari Hutchinson and Diego Moreira support lone striker Goncalo Ramos, with Pulisic likely to drift inside to link play. There are no listed absences, so Amorim has his preferred group available for the derby.

AC Milan projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan, Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Davide Bartesaghi, Adrien Rabiot, Christian Pulisic, Luka Modric, Omari Hutchinson, Goncalo Ramos, Diego Moreira. Coach: Ruben Amorim.

Inter Milan projected lineup

Chivu goes with a 3-5-2 for Inter Milan, built around a back three of Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji and Alessandro Bastoni in front of goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. Federico Dimarco and Andy Diouf provide width as wing-backs, while Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski form a midfield trio tasked with controlling tempo. Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito lead the line together up top. With no absences listed, Chivu can field his strongest available XI in enemy territory.

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Inter Milan projected starting XI (3-5-2): Ivan Provedel, Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni, Andy Diouf, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito. Coach: Cristian Chivu.